"We are here 24x7 whether your project is a Volume Rollout or Individual UPS requirement, we can help you" Says Toni-Marie Jeffries.

UPS (uninterruptible power supplies) industry specialist Toni-Marie has joined Critical Power Supplies in a newly created role as Business Development Executive. She takes up the mantle this month (February 2017) and will be based at the company’s Thame, Oxfordshire head office. Toni-Marie will be responsible for looking after the company’s UK-wide customer base (including Northern Ireland) focusing on Cyberpower UPS Solutions plus launching the brands new three phase UPS, ATS and updated PDU Product range into the UK Market.

“Toni-Marie, is an asset to our customers, team here and the Cybpower Brand we are looking to develop in the UK,” says Jason Koffler, Critical Power Supplies Managing Director. "Toni-Marie brings a world class customer service mantra - we look forward to her being part of the team for years to come working with a range of Critical Power customers from Banking to Food Manufacturing to Security. Whether your application for large volume roll outs over a year or just one UPS or PDU, Toni-Marie is the best person to help you on Cyberpower Critical Power Products”

Toni-Marie has over 10 years of industry experience behind her and a wealth of knowledge of products from all manufacturers. She is skilled at creating strong and lasting relationships at all levels, within any size organisation and has a history of successful revenue growth. For the twelve months prior to joining Critical Power Supplies, she was used to working with Major Retailers such as Tesco and the challenges of dealing in a fast past mission Critical Environment. She is (unsurprisingly) also extremely customer-focused and service orientated and will bring those talents to bear ensuring Critical Power Supplies’ customers are taken care of and their expectations met.

“I am looking forward to working as part of the team at Critical Power Supplies and ensuring sales growth through developing and nurturing positive customer relationships. It’s a smaller company than than where I have worked previously, but the role I’ll be developing is very similar. I am also looking forward to working closely with Jason and James Taylor of Cyberpower to develop the business further,” Toni-Marie commented.

About Critical Power Supplies

Established in 2009 by UPS (uninterruptible power supply) and energy industry specialist Jason Koffler, Critical Power Supplies is a provider and value-added reseller of power continuity products, critical power solutions, standby power and power protection systems. The company specialises in providing products for mission critical applications such as data centres, banks, broadcast companies, healthcare customers, industry, marine and military installations, telcom operators and other vertical sectors. It also provides energy management and specialist cooling products, services and consultancy. It’s primary customer base is the UK (plus Northern Ireland) and it supplies products and services to customers in Europe, Asia and elsewhere.

Critical Power Supplies’ product range includes UPS (from entry-level 300VA to 6MVA), fuel cells, generators, servers and data centre equipment including rack systems, Power Distribution Units, Source Transfer Switches, Smart Meters, consumables and spares, UPS accessories, power solutions and power conditioners.