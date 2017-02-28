Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Celebrate Sitar Arts Center’s Expansion

Sitar Arts Center will “cut the ribbon” next Tuesday on a significant expansion at it’s facility at 1700 Kalorama Road in Washington DC. The new wing will allow Sitar to increase enrollment in virtually every program offered at the Center. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 7 pm on Tuesday February 28 at the Center.

The expansion was made possible by a $1.7 million capital campaign that facilitated the purchase and renovation of a 2500 square-foot suite adjacent to the Center’s original facility occupied in 2004. “Our new space allows us to better respond to the needs of Washington’s low-income families so that they can continue to thrive in DC’s rapidly gentrifying neighborhoods. Our Sitar Summer Camp, after-school programs and much-needed teen programming will all be expanded as a result of this campaign,” according to Maureen Dwyer, Sitar’s Executive Director.

David DeSantis, chair of the Sitar Board of Directors, said, “we are incredibly grateful for the support of our generous donors in making this long-term goal a reality. I would especially like to recognize transformational gifts from the Ralph S. and Frances R. Dweck Family Foundation, Kathryn Kincaid and Michael Lainoff, and DC Share Fund. Without these extraordinary contributions and those of many others, the waiting list of families seeking access to Sitar programs would continue to grow.”

Sitar’s Board and staff will be working over the next several months to close out the capital campaign and complete its space and program expansions.

About Sitar Arts Center

Sitar Arts Center’s vision is city where families across the cultural, economic and racial spectrums can live and thrive.

Sitar’s mission is to offer possibilities that transform the lives of children and teens born into a world of unequal access to opportunity. The Center offers after-school, weekend and summer classes to more than 900 students a year, 80 percent of whom come from low-income households. More than 100 talented artists volunteer their time each week to teach and inspire the Center’s students in a state-of-the-art facility. Together with a network of premier partnering arts organizations such as The Washington Ballet, The National Symphony Orchestra, DC Jazz Festival, and Washington Performing Arts, our passionate volunteer faculty makes a lasting impact on our students’ lives.

In 2009, First Lady Michelle Obama presented Sitar Arts Center with the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award (formerly the Coming Up Taller Award) from the President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities, distinguishing Sitar as one of the premier afterschool arts and humanities organizations serving youth in the country. In 2015, Sitar Arts Center was the recipient of The Washington Post Award in recognition of excellence in nonprofit management.

http://www.sitarartscenter.org