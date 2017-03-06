PCG at MATS 2017, booth #69089. “Phoenix Capital Group is ready to talk factoring and give away special gifts and a Yeti Hopper. MATS 2016 was a blast; we have high hopes for MATS 2017!” - Tatum Williams, Marketing Manager

Representatives from Phoenix Capital Group headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona as well as the Birmingham, Alabama office will be attending the Mid-America Trucking Show March 23rd through the 25th, 2017. Located in the West Wing, booth #69089, Phoenix Capital Group representatives will be awaiting the arrival of over 70,000 independent truck drivers. Information regarding freight bill factoring, equipment financing, fuel card programs, and more will be available to all truck drivers.

Phoenix Capital Group representatives will be giving away a Yeti Hopper to one lucky truck driver; stop by booth #69089 to enter to win! Independent truck driver can also let Phoenix Capital Group representatives know they will be stopping by the booth for a special gift by clicking here. Each year Phoenix Capital Group attends a trucking trade show; representatives give away fun, special gifts to all loyal clients, social media followers, and new friends.

Phoenix Capital Group is eagerly waiting to fly out to Louisville, Kentucky to meet each independent truck driver attending the Mid-America Trucking Show 2017. Be sure to sign up for a special gift that you can pick up March 23d through March 25th at booth #69089 in the West Wing.

About Phoenix Capital Group, LLC

Phoenix Capital Group is an industry leading provider of transportation financing services for trucking companies in the United States. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Phoenix Capital Group also maintains regional offices in Texas, Alabama, and Tennessee. Phoenix Capital Group offers a powerful array of transportation services including recourse freight factoring and non-recourse freight bill factoring, equipment financing, fuel card programs and a free online load board service.

Additional information about Phoenix Capital Group, LLC is available at http://www.pcgfactoring.com. This Phoenix Capital Group news release and other announcements are available at http://www.pcgfactoring.com/press-release/ and as part of a Phoenix Capital Group load board at http://pcgfactoringloadboard.com/. You can also follow our news on Twitter at @PHXCapitalGroup.

Contact: Phoenix Capital Group, LLC, (623) 298-3460, or fill out a contact form on the website.