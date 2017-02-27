Inspirit Hemp Attends Important ECRM Trade Show

Inspirit Hemp, a company that produces a unique hemp-based pain-relieving cream for athletes and people who live an active lifestyle, announced it attended the 2017 ECRM trade show in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Founded to provide highly effective pain-relieving creams without the same side effects commonly found in other types of creams and drugs, Inspirit today provides the most potent and effective hemp cream on the market. Its liposome formula was the topic of many fruitful discussions at the ECRM trade show, an annual event in which nutritional company representative sit down with major industry retail buyers in closed sessions.

“We had an outstanding experience at the 2017 ECRM event,” said Rod Ensminger, CEO of Inspirit Hemp. “It was a tremendous chance for us to meet with some major figures in our industry, including representatives from Walgreens, CVS, Jet.com and other major retail names in the nutritional products industry. Not only did we learn a lot, but we believe we made an outstanding impression and built some relationships that will be extremely beneficial for our company.”

Inspirit Hemp’s hemp cream is a non-psychoactive product developed from pure organic hemp oil. It is completely GMO- and gluten-free, using natural ingredients that relieve arthritic pain, as well as pain in muscles, tendons and joints. No matter what your age or the type of activity in which you like to participate, your body is able to benefit from these creams, which target the CB1 and CB2 receptors to provide natural pain relief all day long.

ECRM events differ from traditional trade shows in that they feature numerous closed session meetings between retail buyers and nutritional companies. Topics of conversation at these meetings can range from branding strategies to goals and distribution range.

“The ECRM event was a great couple of days for our company, and we came away energized and ready to work,” said Ensminger. “We look forward to leveraging the relationships we built and advice we gained at these meetings.”

For more information about Inspirit Hemp, visit http://www.inspirithemp.com.