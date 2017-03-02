Blue Box Batteries Qualify As Rail Industry Suppliers

RISQS Verified This accreditation underscores our commitment to providing the real industry with high quality products.

Industrial battery suppliers, Blue Box Batteries are delighted to announce that they have become approved suppliers to the rail industry, including Network Rail.

This is a major milestone for the company, one of the UK’s leading power solutions experts.

Blue Box Batteries have passed the RISQS rail verified supplier scheme (http://www.risqs.org) to become an approved supplier into the rail sector. Martin Barron, Director at Blue Box Batteries, commented: “RISQS Accreditation is a huge accolade and demonstrates how we keep moving forward. 2017 is already shaping up to be our most successful year so far.

“We have expanded consistently since the business was founded and RISQS provides further credibility to back our ambitions for increased visibility in the rail sector.”

He added: “Blue Box Batteries constantly aim to meet customer demand and this accreditation underscores our commitment to providing the UK rail industry with high quality products. It is the latest evidence of our drive for excellence.”

Blue Box Batteries are suppliers of industrial battery solutions from manufacturers such as Enersys, Alcad Exide GNB, Sonnenschein, Fiamm and Yuasa. The company is renowned for expert knowledge of standby power applications, responsive customer service and competitive pricing. It offers a range of ancillary services including safe and legal disposal of expired batteries.

The Railway Industry Supplier Qualification Scheme (RISQS) is the supplier pre-qualification service used across the UK rail industry by buyers of products and services. RISQS supports Network Rail, LUL/Transport for London, rolling stock organisations, light rail and freight train operators, main infrastructure contractors and other providers in managing supply chain risk. RISQS is an independent, third-party verification.

The assessment evaluated Blue Box Batteries’ processes and practices relevant to the rail industry, as well as broader areas such as Quality Management, Health and Safety, Environmental Practices, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Ethics and Compliance.

About Blue Box Batteries:

Blue Box Batteries are specialist providers of battery power solutions, designed for a wealth of commercial and domestic applications.

With a broad range of products and an expert support team, the company is a trusted distributor in the battery market. Head office is located at Forum 3, Solent Business Park, Whiteley, Fareham.

To find out more about products for the rail sector, please visit: http://www.blueboxbatteries.co.uk/