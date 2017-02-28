CFE International, a leader of quality retail packaged salted fish products is looking for spectacular “HOMECOOKS”, not professional chefs to compete in their first annual CFE International “Saltfish Blogger Recipe Challenge.” The challenge date has been set, the pans will be banging and the stakes will be high to see who becomes the winner of the CFE International “Saltfish Blogger Recipe Challenge.” The CFE International Saltfish Blogger Recipe Challenge will be open to the first 50 qualified bloggers to create an original recipe using one of CFE International’s Cristobal, Buena Ventura, Isla Brisa and BacalaRico brands.

CFE International is looking for inspirational ideas to create “Simply Better Recipes” that occurs when creativity is fused with unexpected flavors and wholesome ingredients that deliver a full range of flavors that makes every dish seem extravagant.

The CFE International Saltfish Blogger Recipe Challenge will only be open to the first 50 eligible bloggers who sign-up. Categories for the challenge include entrees (no side dishes), and appetizers. Bloggers are encouraged to participate in both categories. One Grand Prize Winner will be selected and be awarded $1,000.00usd. The contest starts on March 1, 2017 and ends April 30, 2017. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.

Five blogger recipes will be chosen by CFE International and produced into recipe videos for judging. CFE International will then post each recipe video on their Facebook page to be judged by CFE International’s Facebook fans to select the $1,000.00 usd Grand Prize Winner of the CFE International “Saltfish Blogger Recipe Challenge.” CFE International will select the five blogger recipes based upon the following criteria:



Taste: 50%

Visual Appeal: 25%

Creativity: 25%

To take the challenge, participants can submit an entry form to contest(at)cfeboston(dot)com starting on March 1, 2017. To qualify for the CFE International Saltfish Blogger Recipe Challenge you must be:

Must be 21 years old or older at time of entry

Must be a legal U.S. resident - Void in Alaska, Hawaii and where prohibited

Must be a legal resident of the islands of Antigua, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Trinidad & Tobago and U.S. Virgin Islands

Void where prohibited

Food blog must be updated frequently (at least once per week) and has been in existence for at least 6 months

RECIPE MUST BE ORIGINAL

Applicants cannot be professional chefs

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY

CFE International’s current saltfish brands include Cristobal, Buena Ventura, Isla Brisa and BacalaRico which are highly respected as the premier quality saltfish and are known by name throughout the world.

About Us

In 1971 CFE International was founded as Canadian Fish Exporters, Inc., a U.S. corporation. For over 45 years, we have focused on the production and import/export of salted dried fish. Our brands, Cristobal, Buena Ventura, Isla Brisa and BacalaRico are highly respected as premier quality salt fish and are known by name throughout the world. Historically we are also the world's largest distributor of genuine Gaspé Cure Cod. Our company operates in compliance with U.S. HACCP regulations for seafood products. In 1996 we began a conscientious effort to expand our product line while maintaining our dedication to quality ethnic imported products that meet the needs of our Spanish, Caribbean, Italian, Portuguese, Greek, and varied ethnic consumers. More recently we have expanded our offerings to include frozen retail seafood which includes the award winning Cedar Bay line of Cedar Planked Atlantic Salmon and Buena Ventura Brand Seafood Medley. As a reflection of this renewed corporate identity, we have taken on the name of CFE International and we conduct business under this aegis. For more information regarding CFE International, please visit our website at http://www.cfeboston.com or call us toll free at 1-800-225-4215.