EBI Consulting is pleased to announce the promotion of Dan Spinogatti, to Senior Vice President of Real Estate Services, to lead EBI’s national sales team responsible for environmental and engineering due diligence and other services. Dan joined EBI Consulting in 1999 as a New Jersey based consultant and client manager, and in 2002 relocated to Phoenix to open EBI’s first western US office, establishing a western presence that has grown to over 150 full time employees. In 2005, Dan was promoted to Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing.

In this role, Dan was responsible for client management and new business development in the Western Region of the United States, and quickly helped build and staff a ten-person office. Dan has been responsible for the hiring of many of our professionals and has provided an industry leading level of service and attention to key accounts, and has been a key contributor to EBI’s significant growth for the past 17+ years.

Dan has a strong technical background in environmental science and engineering, including a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Studies from Stockton College of New Jersey and a Master’s degree in Hydrology/Hydrogeology from the University of Nevada, Reno. Dan has gained extensive experience working on environmental and engineering assessments on all types of commercial property, including detailed multifamily agency scopes of work (Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and HUD assessments). His technical expertise and training includes site assessment and investigation; remediation of soil, soil vapor and groundwater; water treatment and the use of constructed wetlands for water quality improvement.

In Dan’s new role, he will take on many new responsibilities including management of EBI’s national sales team servicing our commercial real estate clients with traditional and equity due diligence services. EBI’s clients in this space include prominent real estate investment firms, commercial property owners, and lenders.

“Dan has been a steadfast partner of mine and an inspiration and leader of the entire team at EBI Consulting for almost 20 years. He has demonstrated to our accounts and the market, the finest levels of service and attention, and has been an integral part of EBI’s success at emerging as the number one provider of due diligence services to commercial real estate debt and equity providers. Dan has always worked tirelessly to help our customers achieve their objectives, while identifying and avoiding any unknown environmental and engineering risk, and in his new role will show more of our people and clients how and why we are the very best in the industry. We’ve always prided ourselves on hiring the best professionals, the most attentive and responsive, the most educated and qualified, and Dan emulates everything we want to be known for. I am excited for and proud of Dan, and look forward to continue working with him to grow and build EBI, and to serve the market with the very best level of environmental and engineering due diligence and professional services.”

-Nolan Previte, President, Real Estate Services

About EBI Consulting

EBI Consulting (incorporated as EnviroBusiness, Inc.) provides environmental due diligence, risk and compliance management, energy and sustainability, and engineering services to a diverse base of top real estate, finance, telecom, life sciences, healthcare, academic/laboratory and manufacturing clients nationwide, including many “Fortune 500” companies.

Founded in 1989, EBI Consulting is based in Burlington, MA and has well over 400 full-time employees located in 40 states across the U.S. EBI has been recognized as one of the nation’s 50 fastest growing environmental firms and was named in 2012, 2013 (122nd), 2014 (110th) and 2016 (98) by Engineering News-Record (enr.com) as one of the Top 200 Environmental Firms in the country. For more information about EBI Consulting, our service offerings and current open positions, please visit our website at http://www.ebiconsulting.com.