Unanet and CohnReznick have joined forces on a new annual benchmarking survey aimed at the government contracting community.

The goal of the survey is to provide survey data and insight for government contractors on how the industry is adapting to its changing environment.

Unanet and CohnReznick encourage those in the government contracting space to take part in this new survey that focuses specifically on financial and contract data.

The collected data will be used to compile a complimentary thought leadership report that will be made available to all survey participants. This informative report, which also will be presented at several events beginning in May, will enable companies to:



Benchmark your financial operations against those of other government contractors within the region

Access important comparable data on operating costs, indirect rates, and contract information

Provide insight as to how contractors are impacting their financial operations to increase profitability

The Benchmarking Survey for Government Contractors may be accessed via this link. For more information about the survey, please contact Lynne Gummo at lynne.gummo(at)cohnreznick(dot)com or Fran Craig at fran(at)unanet(dot)com.

About Unanet:

Unanet is a leading provider of Cloud and On-Premise software for project-based organizations. Unanet delivers a purpose-built Project ERP solution with skills management, resource planning, budgeting & forecasting, time & expense reporting, billing & revenue recognition, project management analytics and dashboards, and integrated financials with AR, AP, GL and cost pool calculations. Over 1,000 organizations trust Unanet to maximize staff utilization, reduce administrative costs by 90%, improve invoicing by 10X, and support forward decision-making for improved operations. Unanet has several videos available if you would like to learn more about our firm and capabilities http://www.unanet.com/products/video-demonstrations.

About CohnReznick

CohnReznick LLP is one of the top accounting, tax, and advisory firms in the United States, combining the deep resources of a national firm with the hands-on, agile approach that today's dynamic business environment demands. With diverse industry expertise, the Firm provides companies with the insight and experience to help them break through and seize growth opportunities. The Firm, with origins dating back to 1919, is headquartered in New York, NY with 2,700 employees in offices nationwide. CohnReznick is a member of Nexia International, a global network of independent accountancy, tax, and business advisors. For more information, visit http://www.cohnreznick.com.