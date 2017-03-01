Mack International was recently awarded the coveted title of ‘Best Family Office Executive Search and Consulting Firm--USA’ for 2017 by Wealth & Finance International. Following the announcement Linda C. Mack was interviewed by Jonathan Miles, the editor of Wealth & Finance, for an article featured in the January issue of the magazine entitled ‘The Highest Level of Excellence’.

Wealth & Finance is dedicated to providing fund managers and institutional and private investors around the world with the latest industry news across both traditional and alternative investment sectors. Distributed each month to more than 130,000 high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, fund managers, institutional investors and professional services firms, Wealth & Finance INTL has rapidly become the go-to resource for those looking to make the right decisions when it comes to securing and growing their wealth.

The theme for the January periodical was ‘Winning Strategies for 2017’ showcasing working practices of “the best of the best” from across the corporate landscape. Wealth & Finance’s Editor, Jonathan Miles, praised Mack International’s undoubted commitment to excellence and the wonderful work of President, Linda C. Mack and her team. “I am impressed with the caliber of Linda’s work. Because of her reputation as a thought leader, she is a frequent guest speaker at family office conferences on a global basis. Mack International consistently delivers the best talent, counsel and advice supporting their clients in achieving their strategic goals and objectives. This is a remarkable accomplishment considering the intense personal and confidential relationships that must be developed, establishing trust between her firm and Family Offices around the world.”

The article highlights how effective Mack International is in immersing itself into the business and culture of each client in order to understand that client’s vision. For over 15 years, their expertise in asset and wealth management has led to staffing some of the most prominent family offices in the world. Linda is quoted as saying, “Our process is creative yet also highly disciplined, comprehensive and thorough. We never cut corners and do not believe in short cuts. Our philosophy is to do each search once and to do it right.”

Mack describes her relationships with clients as being “extremely committed.” She is personally involved in every search from start to finish. Although the marketplace is competitive, her firm continues to distinguish itself based upon its highly specialized experience, complete discretion, deep understanding of each client’s culture, and unparalleled access to proprietary networks of contacts in the Family Office and wealth management communities internationally.

“We are dedicated to bringing unique perspectives and added value as a consultant to families everywhere in the world. I am honored to receive this award and want to thank Wealth & Finance International for this recognition.”

To view the article in its entirety, please click on the following link: http://www.mackinternational.com/highest-level-excellence/

To view the January issue of the magazine, please click on the following link: http://www.wealthandfinance-intl.com/wealth---finance-january-2017

The article appears on pages 62-63

About Mack International LLC

Mack International is the premier, boutique retained executive search and strategic management/human capital consulting firm serving national and international clients in the family office, family business enterprise and the wealth management industries on national and international basis. Founded in 2002, the firm has achieved an exceptional track record of success as evidenced by its unmatched industry expertise, in-depth market knowledge and unparalleled track record of success. Founder and President, Linda C. Mack has established proprietary methodologies such as the Mack 360© and is credited for having coined the term “expert generalist” in the industry.