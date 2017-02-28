Open Sky Group is a dynamic, customer-centric leading partner ...they’ve successfully implemented the newest WMS & WLM releases across more new client sites than any other JDA partner.

Open Sky Group (Open Sky), specializing in JDA (RedPrairie) Warehouse (WMS), Labor (WLM), and Transportation (TMS) software, is proud to be recognized as the Top Reseller in North America by JDA Software for the second year running.

Open Sky was founded over ten years ago, by a group of RedPrairie (now JDA) experts who adapted the systems for companies enabling them to fully realize the benefits of their investment.

“When JDA launched the Reseller program, we quickly recognized the opportunity to engage with new clients earlier,” says Lori Kesten, VP of Sales for Open Sky Group. “During the sales process, we learn a great deal about the business and through helping mid-market companies solve their often-complex challenges, a shared trust is developed. It’s never just about buying great software; by the time the project starts we truly know each other. It’s an honor to be recognized by JDA for achieving the top sales results in North America two years in a row.”

Greg O’Sullivan, group vice president, global partner alliances & channels for JDA Software, says, “Open Sky Group is a dynamic, customer-centric leading partner in our JDA Reseller program. They understand mid-market companies very well and are adept at working with those that have complex operations. They’ve successfully implemented the newest WMS & WLM releases across more new client sites than any other JDA partner. JDA is proud to award Open Sky Group the Top Reseller for North America for the second year in a row.”

ABOUT JDA SOFTWARE

JDA Software is the leading provider of seamless supply chain planning and execution solutions for retailers, manufacturers, logistics providers and wholesale distributors. Our unmatched solution portfolio enables our clients to reduce costs, increase profitability and improve visibility so they can deliver on customer promises every time. More than 4,000 global customers run JDA, including 73 of the top 100 retailers, 71 of the top 100 consumer goods companies, and 13 of the top 16 3PLs. With JDA, you can plan to deliver.

ABOUT OPEN SKY GROUP, AUTHORIZED JDA RESELLER

Open Sky Group (Open Sky) specializes in services for WMS, Labor and TMS software implementations. Open Sky is also an Authorized Reseller of JDA Warehouse (WMS), Warehouse Labor (WLM) and Transportation Management (TMS) software. Named twice to the Inc. 5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest growing private companies, Open Sky strives every day to be the best consulting partner on the planet for implementing supply chain solutions.