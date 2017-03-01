New Penn Financial Hires Area Sales Manager for New Denver Branch

"I took my time looking at companies, and decided that New Penn was best equipped to work with almost every type of buyer, whether it be first-time, boomerang, or self-employed buyers.”

New Penn Financial announced today the hiring of Marco Montano as branch manager in Denver. Marco has over 14 years of experience in the mortgage, real estate, and construction industries. One of his previous companies named him Rookie of the Year after closing over 100 units in his first year. He has also been writing and teaching credit enhancement classes to real estate agents since 2009.

“With home prices and interest rates heading up, I believe that 2017 will be a different year than 2016,” Marco said. “I joined New Penn because they have loan programs that will allow us to succeed in this change. I took my time looking at companies, and decided that New Penn was best equipped to work with almost every type of buyer, whether it be first-time, boomerang, or self-employed buyers.”

“Marco is a true expert of the mortgage industry,” said Robert Tyler-Cook, Division Manager. “He has experience and past success in building new teams. He has also shown in his willingness and ability to educate both clients and real estate agents that he has a service-first mentality. These qualities will be reflected in his team.”

