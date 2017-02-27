Lazydays Named No. 1 RV Dealer in Florida

We are proud to offer the country’s largest selection of the nation’s leading RV brands

Lazydays, The RV Authority and world’s largest RV dealership, has been ranked as the No. 1 RV dealer in Florida across multiple categories. The annual rankings are compiled and published by Statistical Surveys, Inc., a premier provider of market intelligence for RV manufacturers and dealers.

Lazydays Tampa was the top-ranked Florida RV dealer in the following categories:



#1 Dealer in Florida

#1 Towable Dealer in Florida

#1 Motorized Dealer in Florida

#1 Travel Trailer Dealer in Florida

#1 Fifth Wheel Dealer in Florida

#1 Class A Dealer in Florida

#1 Class C Dealer in Florida

In addition, Lazydays has once again been ranked as the No. 1 Class “A” Diesel Dealer in the United States—a distinction it has held for the past 14 consecutive years.

“We are proud to offer the country’s largest selection of the nation’s leading RV brands,” said Ron Fleming, Lazydays Vice President and General Manager. “We appreciate our partnerships with the top RV manufacturers in the world to provide our customers with the best buying experience in the industry.”

Situated on 126 acres just outside Tampa, Florida, Lazydays’ flagship location features a selection of more than 1,500 RVs from America’s most popular motorhome and towable manufacturers. The Lazydays Tampa campus is also home to 234 RV service bays, Lazydays RV Accessories & More (Florida’s largest RV accessories store), RV rentals and a 300-campsite RV resort. Visitors can choose from three on-site restaurants, including the exclusive members-only Crown Club for luxury motorhome owners, and take advantage of complimentary seminars and classes, such as Lazydays’ popular Driver’s Confidence Course.

Consumers in the Western region can also experience Lazydays’ extensive RV selection and signature customer service experience at the company’s Tucson dealership and its three locations in the Denver area and Northern Colorado.

About Lazydays

Lazydays®, the RV Authority and world’s largest RV dealership, caters to every RV need. Lazydays offers the largest selection of RV brands in the nation featuring more than 2,500 new and pre-owned RVs, over 300 service bays and two on-site campgrounds with over 700 RV campsites. Based on 126 acres outside Tampa, FL, Lazydays also has a dealership located in Tucson, AZ as well as three dealerships located in Loveland, Aurora and Longmont, CO.

Lazydays RV Accessories & More offers more than 40,000 accessories online for your shopping convenience. Shop us online or visit one of our store locations in Florida, Arizona and Colorado. Lazydays also has RV Rental fleets in Florida, Arizona and Colorado.

Since 1976, Lazydays has built its reputation on providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service and product expertise, and as a place to rest and recharge with other RVers. More than a half-million RVers and their families visit Lazydays every year, making it their “home away from home.” Lazydays has been recognized as a “Top 50 RV Dealer” by RV Business and as one of Tampa Bay’s “Top Work Places.” The Lazydays Employee Foundation, supported by payroll contributions from Lazydays’ employees, has contributed more than $1.5 million dollars to make many historic changes for at-risk children in the Tampa Bay, Tucson and Colorado communities.

For most people, Lazydays isn't just the beginning of their journey; it's very much a part of their ride. To learn more, visit http://www.lazydays.com.

###