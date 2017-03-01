LEADTOOLS The World LEADer in Imaging SDKs We are very excited to have the first medical viewer SDK to include full DICOM Hanging Protocol support, optimized large image loading, and a new super-fast Forms Recognition algorithm

LEAD Technologies is pleased to announce the availability of a major update to the LEADTOOLS Version 19 SDKs. The update includes the first ever DICOM Hanging Protocol SDK, improved large image (measured in terabytes) support, document format support, imaging for Linux, and updates to various recognition technologies, including OCR, Forms, OMR, Barcode, and Credit Card Reader.

“This update is a great example of how LEAD continues to advance LEADTOOLS to provide features that solve real-world problems,” said Rich Little, president, LEAD Technologies, Inc. “We are very excited to have the first medical viewer SDK to include full DICOM Hanging Protocol support, optimized large image loading, and a new super-fast Forms Recognition algorithm. When Moe and I started LEAD, 26 years ago, we never imagined it would be possible to load 1TB images or determine an image was one specific form out of a 1000 in less than 2 seconds. I can’t wait to see what’s next.”

Headlining this release is the LEADTOOLS HTML5 Medical Web Viewer and its new DICOM Hanging Protocol support. The Medical Viewer is faster across the board, and boasts DICOM Basic Structured Display, 3D Cursor, inter-study synchronization and comparison, full orientation support, image laterality, context menu for series arrangement, and ultrasound calibration. These new features and enhancements continue to anchor the LEADTOOLS HTML5 Medical Viewer as the top enterprise medical viewing solution.

Within the document imaging product family, the Document Viewer was updated with new optional client-side PDF rendering, which enhances performance and reliability while reducing server load. A new virtual document interface was added for composing documents on the fly from any number of pages in any order and from multiple source documents. New tools, including side-by-side and overlay comparison, help users quickly find visual differences between two or more documents.

Beyond viewing technologies, LEADTOOLS recognition engines are faster and include broader support with new algorithms for faster OCR and Forms Recognition, improved form alignment for OMR, and new GS1 Composite Barcode symbols. Finally, LEAD expanded Linux file format support, and added .NET and C interfaces for the Credit Card Reader.

The new features and enhancements in this upgrade add significant value to the already successful LEADTOOLS V19, and are freely available to registered V19 users and Annual Maintenance customers. With these exciting updates, LEADTOOLS is poised to continue leading the market with an extraordinary, comprehensive offering of world-class imaging technology.