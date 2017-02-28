Washington, D.C. (PRWEB) February 28, 2017
Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will deliver presentations on a broad range of education research topics during the Society for Research on Education Effectiveness (SREE) conference March 1-4, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
This year’s conference theme, “Expanding the Toolkit: Maximizing Relevance, Effectiveness and Rigor in Education Research,” focuses on recent innovations that expand the methodological array utilized in education research. AIR presentations will explore topics that range from specific research methods and study design, to School Improvement Grants, college readiness programs, and content-intensive teacher professional development programs. AIR is also sponsoring a forum on women in quantitative methodology.
Explore all AIR sessions below:
WEDNESDAY MARCH 1, 2017
Women in Quantitative Methodology (Forum)
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM EST
- Acting with Agency: Career Strategies for Women in STEM Fields
Room: Salon - Park Hyatt Hotel, Ballroom Level
AIR Host: Trisha H. Borman
Sponsor: AIR
THURSDAY MARCH 2, 2017
Session 1
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM EST
- 1B: Classroom Instruction Symposium
Focusing on Mathematical Knowledge: The Impact of Content-Intensive Teacher Professional Development
Room: Gallery 2 - Park Hyatt Hotel, Ballroom Level
AIR Organizer: Rachel Garrett
Study Design
AIR Presenters/Authors: Michael S. Garet, Jessica Heppen, Kirk Walters, Julia Parkinson, Toni Smith, Mengli Song & Rachel Garrett
Design and Implementation of the Professional Development Program
AIR Presenters/Authors: Michael S. Garet, Jessica Heppen, Kirk Walters, Julia Parkinson, Toni Smith, Mengli Song & Rui Yang
Impact of the Professional Development Program
AIR Presenters/Authors: Michael S. Garet, Jessica Heppen, Kirk Walters, Julia Parkinson, Mengli Song, Rachel Garrett & Rui Yang
- 1J: Research Methods
Advances in Quasi-Experimental Designs
Room: Roosevelt - Fairmont Hotel, Ballroom Level
Examining the Internal Validity of School-Level Comparative Interrupted Time Series Designs Using Randomized Experiment Causal Benchmarks
AIR Authors: Ryan Williams & Andrew Swanlund
Session 3
3:00 PM – 5:00 PM EST
- 3G: Education and Life Cycle Transitions
High School Policies and Interventions to Promote Completion and College Attendance
Room: Sulgrave - Fairmont Hotel, Floor 3
The Impact of a School wide College Readiness Program After One Year of Implementation
AIR Presenters/Authors: Elisabeth Davis, Jim Lindsay & Amy Proger
FRIDAY MARCH 3, 2017
Session 4
8:00 AM – 10:00 AM EST
- 4A: Social and Emotional Learning in Educational Settings
School-Based Social-Emotional Interventions from Kindergarten to Grade 9
Room: Gallery 2 - Park Hyatt Hotel, Ballroom Level
The BARR Program: Impacting Social Emotional Skills and Academic Achievement of 9th Grade Students in 6 High Schools - Results from a Randomized Controlled Trial
AIR Presenters/Authors: Trisha Borman, Johannes Bos, Brenna O'Brien, So Jung Park & Feng Liu
Session 5
1:00 PM – 2:30 PM EST
- 5E: Effects of Educational Policies
Two Paths to Change: School Turnaround and Student Choice
Room: Gallery 3 - Park Hyatt Hotel, Ballroom Level
The Impact of School Improvement Grants on Practices and Student Outcomes: Findings from a National Evaluation Using a Regression Discontinuity Design
AIR Authors: Cheryl Graczewski & Courtney Tanenbaum
School Turnaround in Massachusetts: The Impact of SIG Funded School Redesign Grants
AIR Presenters/Authors: Christina LiCalsi & Dionisio Garcia Piriz
Session 6
3:00 PM – 5:00 PM EST
- 6B: Classroom Instruction & Educational Effectiveness in Global and Immigration-Related Contexts
Learning from Differences: How Assessing Starting Points May Influence Practice
Room: Gallery 3 - Park Hyatt Hotel, Ballroom Level
AIR Chair: Jill Pentimonti
- 6H: Research Methods
Power Analysis for Multilevel CRTs, RDDs and CITS
Room: Dumbarton - Fairmont Hotel, Floor 3
Statistical Power and Autocorrelation for Short, Comparative Interrupted Time Series Designs with Aggregate Data
AIR Presenters/Authors: Andrew Swanlund & Ryan Williams
Session 7
5:30 PM – 6:30 PM EST
- 7B: Classroom Instruction
Room: Colonnade - Fairmont Hotel, Lobby Level
Teachers' Use of Elicitation Techniques During Shared Reading
AIR Presenter/Author: Jill Pentimonti
SATURDAY MARCH 4, 2017
Session 8
10:00 AM – 12:00 PM EST
- 8H: Educational Effectiveness in Global and Immigration-Related Contexts & Classroom Instruction Symposium
Experimental and Quasi-Experimental Approaches to Evaluating Early Childhood Educational Programming in Low- and Middle-Income Countries
Room: Dumbarton - Fairmont Hotel, Floor 3
Designing a Rigorous School Readiness Program Evaluation for the Lao Educational Access and Research Network (LEARN)
AIR Presenters/Authors: Elizabeth Spier, Amy Todd, Pooja Reddy Nakamura & Johannes Bos
- 8I: Research Methods Symposium
Expanding the Power Analysis Toolkit: A Description and Demonstration of New Resources
Room: Kennedy - Fairmont Hotel, Ballroom Level
AIR Organizer: Jordan Rickles
Using the Student Attrition Lookup Tool (SALT) to Plan for Attrition in School-Based Evaluations
AIR Presenters/Authors: Jordan Rickles & Kristina Zeiser
More information about the conference may be found at https://www.sree.org/conferences/2017s/.
