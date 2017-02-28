Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will deliver presentations on a broad range of education research topics during the Society for Research on Education Effectiveness (SREE) conference March 1-4, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

This year’s conference theme, “Expanding the Toolkit: Maximizing Relevance, Effectiveness and Rigor in Education Research,” focuses on recent innovations that expand the methodological array utilized in education research. AIR presentations will explore topics that range from specific research methods and study design, to School Improvement Grants, college readiness programs, and content-intensive teacher professional development programs. AIR is also sponsoring a forum on women in quantitative methodology.

Explore all AIR sessions below:

WEDNESDAY MARCH 1, 2017

Women in Quantitative Methodology (Forum)

4:30 PM - 6:00 PM EST



Acting with Agency: Career Strategies for Women in STEM Fields

Room: Salon - Park Hyatt Hotel, Ballroom Level

AIR Host: Trisha H. Borman

Sponsor: AIR

THURSDAY MARCH 2, 2017

Session 1

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM EST

1B: Classroom Instruction Symposium

Focusing on Mathematical Knowledge: The Impact of Content-Intensive Teacher Professional Development

Room: Gallery 2 - Park Hyatt Hotel, Ballroom Level

AIR Organizer: Rachel Garrett

Study Design

AIR Presenters/Authors: Michael S. Garet, Jessica Heppen, Kirk Walters, Julia Parkinson, Toni Smith, Mengli Song & Rachel Garrett

Design and Implementation of the Professional Development Program

AIR Presenters/Authors: Michael S. Garet, Jessica Heppen, Kirk Walters, Julia Parkinson, Toni Smith, Mengli Song & Rui Yang

Impact of the Professional Development Program

AIR Presenters/Authors: Michael S. Garet, Jessica Heppen, Kirk Walters, Julia Parkinson, Mengli Song, Rachel Garrett & Rui Yang

1J: Research Methods

Advances in Quasi-Experimental Designs

Room: Roosevelt - Fairmont Hotel, Ballroom Level

Examining the Internal Validity of School-Level Comparative Interrupted Time Series Designs Using Randomized Experiment Causal Benchmarks

AIR Authors: Ryan Williams & Andrew Swanlund

Session 3

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM EST

3G: Education and Life Cycle Transitions

High School Policies and Interventions to Promote Completion and College Attendance

Room: Sulgrave - Fairmont Hotel, Floor 3

The Impact of a School wide College Readiness Program After One Year of Implementation

AIR Presenters/Authors: Elisabeth Davis, Jim Lindsay & Amy Proger

FRIDAY MARCH 3, 2017

Session 4

8:00 AM – 10:00 AM EST

4A: Social and Emotional Learning in Educational Settings

School-Based Social-Emotional Interventions from Kindergarten to Grade 9

Room: Gallery 2 - Park Hyatt Hotel, Ballroom Level

The BARR Program: Impacting Social Emotional Skills and Academic Achievement of 9th Grade Students in 6 High Schools - Results from a Randomized Controlled Trial

AIR Presenters/Authors: Trisha Borman, Johannes Bos, Brenna O'Brien, So Jung Park & Feng Liu

Session 5

1:00 PM – 2:30 PM EST

5E: Effects of Educational Policies

Two Paths to Change: School Turnaround and Student Choice

Room: Gallery 3 - Park Hyatt Hotel, Ballroom Level

The Impact of School Improvement Grants on Practices and Student Outcomes: Findings from a National Evaluation Using a Regression Discontinuity Design

AIR Authors: Cheryl Graczewski & Courtney Tanenbaum

School Turnaround in Massachusetts: The Impact of SIG Funded School Redesign Grants

AIR Presenters/Authors: Christina LiCalsi & Dionisio Garcia Piriz

Session 6

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM EST

6B: Classroom Instruction & Educational Effectiveness in Global and Immigration-Related Contexts

Learning from Differences: How Assessing Starting Points May Influence Practice

Room: Gallery 3 - Park Hyatt Hotel, Ballroom Level

AIR Chair: Jill Pentimonti

6H: Research Methods

Power Analysis for Multilevel CRTs, RDDs and CITS

Room: Dumbarton - Fairmont Hotel, Floor 3

Statistical Power and Autocorrelation for Short, Comparative Interrupted Time Series Designs with Aggregate Data

AIR Presenters/Authors: Andrew Swanlund & Ryan Williams

Session 7

5:30 PM – 6:30 PM EST

7B: Classroom Instruction

Room: Colonnade - Fairmont Hotel, Lobby Level

Teachers' Use of Elicitation Techniques During Shared Reading

AIR Presenter/Author: Jill Pentimonti

SATURDAY MARCH 4, 2017

Session 8

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM EST

8H: Educational Effectiveness in Global and Immigration-Related Contexts & Classroom Instruction Symposium

Experimental and Quasi-Experimental Approaches to Evaluating Early Childhood Educational Programming in Low- and Middle-Income Countries

Room: Dumbarton - Fairmont Hotel, Floor 3

Designing a Rigorous School Readiness Program Evaluation for the Lao Educational Access and Research Network (LEARN)

AIR Presenters/Authors: Elizabeth Spier, Amy Todd, Pooja Reddy Nakamura & Johannes Bos

8I: Research Methods Symposium

Expanding the Power Analysis Toolkit: A Description and Demonstration of New Resources

Room: Kennedy - Fairmont Hotel, Ballroom Level

AIR Organizer: Jordan Rickles

Using the Student Attrition Lookup Tool (SALT) to Plan for Attrition in School-Based Evaluations

AIR Presenters/Authors: Jordan Rickles & Kristina Zeiser

