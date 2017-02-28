The Philadelphia transportation law firm Myers Lafferty Law Offices, P.C. is proud to announce its support of the Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House “Room in Our Hearts Campaign for Expansion” in Philadelphia. Law partners William L. Myers, Jr. and Steve Lafferty have graciously pledged $50,000 in support of the new tower at the House on Chestnut Street.

“We are honored to be able to make this gift to the Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House Campaign for Expansion. The planned expansion is quite amazing,” said Lafferty. “The new facility is beautiful and will more than double the home’s present capacity. It will provide a comfortable, state-of-the art home to keep even more families with sick children close to each other while receiving the very best medical care and treatment at CHOP. It was an easy decision to make this gift to such a worthy family care institution.”

Along with the renovation of its existing structures, the Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House expansion in West Philadelphia will enable the organization to go from serving approximately 800 families annually over the past few years to an estimated 1,900 families while increasing available room nights from approximately 16,000 to more than 40,000 per year. Detailed architectural plans are in place for an expansion of its Chestnut Street property with a new 93,000-square-foot tower, adding 88 bedrooms while modernizing others, more than doubling its capacity to house, feed and nurture families through social and other support services. The project will create a new 8-story building featuring 88 guest rooms. More details about the project can be found on the Ronald McDonald House website.

“We greatly appreciate Myers Lafferty’s generous donation to the Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House’s expansion project,” said Executive Director Susan Campbell. “Their investment in this vital development will help us get closer to our goal of doubling the number of families we serve each year so that we no longer have to turn families away during their greatest time of need.”

Myers Lafferty, with offices in Philadelphia, New York and Boston, specializes in catastrophic accidents, construction accidents, FELA railroad accidents, medical malpractice, motor vehicle accidents, nursing home abuse, premises liability, and unsafe and defective products. The Ronald McDonald House is just one of nearly 20 charities supported by the law firm.

PHOTO CAPTION: (from left to right) William L. Myers, Founding Partner of Myers Lafferty Law Offices, stands with Susan Campbell, Executive Director of the Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House and Steve Lafferty, Founding Partner of Myers Lafferty Law Offices, at the construction site of the new tower at Ronald McDonald House on Chestnut Street in Philadelphia on Feb. 8, 2017.

About Myers Lafferty

Based in Philadelphia, with offices in Boston and New York, Myers Lafferty is a personal injury law firm with a focus in FELA law. Myers Lafferty attorneys understand the physical suffering, financial peril and sense of hopelessness people endure when seriously injured by others, and the firm strives to obtain for clients’ full compensation for the disruption to their lives, physical injuries, pain, loss of income, stress and strained relationships. To learn more, go to http://www.yourtransportationlawyers.com or connect with the firm on Facebook or LinkedIn.

About the Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House

The Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House supports families of seriously ill children by creating a community of comfort and hope. Their programs include two Ronald McDonald Houses and Ronald McDonald Camp as well as two Ronald McDonald Family Rooms and a Hospitality Kiosk at local hospitals. To learn more, please visit http://www.philarmh.org/or join our social media community on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

