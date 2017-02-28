Inventus Power and Paragon Technical Announce Sales Partnership

"We are confident Paragon Technical can successfully represent Inventus Power to determine the right solutions to assure both economy of scale and IP while solving OEM niche-market power challenges." - Anson Martin, Inventus Power

Inventus Power, a systems manufacturer of battery packs, chargers and power supplies for the consumer, commercial, medical and military markets, today announced it entered an agreement with Paragon Technical. The company will support Inventus Power’s sales representatives in Northern California and Northern Nevada.

“Our customers have unique and demanding requirements to power the devices they design and manufacture; reliability, safety, environmental performance and cost reductions are crucial,” said Anson Martin, Vice President, Global Sales and Business Development for Inventus Power. “Paragon Technical has a large and experienced team of dedicated account managers who have formed trusted long-term relationships with these OEMs. We are confident the company can successfully represent Inventus Power to determine the right solutions to assure both economy of scale and IP while solving their niche-market power challenges,” Martin continued.

“We are very excited to partner with Inventus Power and add advanced battery and power technology to our portfolio. We want to be able to deliver leading edge safe, efficient, and cost effective energy storage solutions to our diverse Bay Area customer base and believe that Inventus Power is uniquely equipped to enable us to do this,” said Phil Kumin, Founder and Managing Partner at Paragon Technical.

Inventus Power, which was created through the merger of ICC Nexergy and Palladium Energy, is the leading single-source manufacturer for rechargeable power systems, consistently delivering safe, reliable, high-performing batteries, chargers and power supplies that enhance the design of OEM products.

About Inventus Power:

Inventus Power, founded in 1960, is the world’s largest power systems manufacturer that integrates and delivers battery packs, chargers & docking stations and power supplies across the consumer, commercial, medical and military & government markets and is located in eight countries across four continents.

With headquarters in Woodridge, Ill. and manufacturing facilities in the United States, Mexico, Brazil, China and Malaysia, we are globally positioned to be a catalyst for our customers’ success. Inventus Power utilizes decades of design, engineering and market expertise to apply innovative technology to our OEM customers’ devices, and ensures a reliable, high quality product through our vertically integrated processes and performance testing capabilities. For more information about Inventus Power, please visit http://www.inventuspower.com and follow @inventuspower.

About Paragon Technical:

Founded in 1997, Paragon Technical ( http://www.paragontechnical.com ) is one of the largest and most diversified semiconductor manufacturer’s representatives in Silicon Valley representing some of the most recognized names in the world. We provide extraordinary results for our employees, principals, distributors, and customers while having fun and doing the right thing.

