January, February and March are known as “divorce months” in the divorce industry, with the theory being that many couples bury their marital conflict during the holidays and file for divorce in the new year. With the start of 2017 feeling particularly divisive due to the new White House Administration, the divorce and education consultancy SAS for Women conducted a recent survey to determine if this year’s divorce season is impacted.

Read the survey here: http://sasforwomen.com/sas-survey-how-much-does-the-current-political-climate-impact-women-divorce/

SAS for Women polled the SAS community to learn how much the current political climate was influencing women’s feelings and behavior about divorce. Of the 100 women polled, 53 percent say they are influenced by the political climate. More than a third (35 percent) rate themselves 5 or higher on a scale of 1-10, with 10 representing the primary reason or trigger they are divorcing. 6 percent of the women polled said they were a “10.”



Answered: 9. “My soon to be ex has always been a Republican and we clashed during presidential elections before (Bush), but he was a Trump supporter and it really pushed me over the edge, to the realization that our values and interests were completely different. While it was not the primary reason for my seeking a divorce (I have been unhappy for many years!), it was the straw that broke the camel's back.”

Answered: 8. “The political attack on everything I hold dear and all that constitutes my core values as a human being and a woman recalibrates the tolerance of a husband who is not truly supportive of those values either. I can't have this President in The White House and be trapped in a marriage to someone not shook up, too.”

Answered: 1. “Politics have nothing to do with my pending divorce or how my 'husband' treats me.”

Answered: 10. “I am exiting a relationship with a narcissist after 25 years of believing his spin, his alternative facts, his hostage holding (beholden to keeping kids emotionally safe). It was actually a relief to hear the descriptions of Trump as it clarified the behavior I was looking at but still couldn't see.”

Answered 2. “My decision was made way before the current political situation which only strengthens my determination. However, the impact is not that great as the determination was there to begin with.”

