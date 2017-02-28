OneNeck IT Solutions Recognized on CRN’s Data Center 100 List

Placement on this list is an honor and, even more so, a tribute to the fine individuals who manage our facilities and serve our clients around the clock.

OneNeck® IT Solutions announced today they have been named to the CRN® 2017 Data Center 100 list. This annual list, published by CRN a brand of The Channel Company, recognizes technology suppliers that excel at powering, supporting and protecting the complex and demanding data centers on which today’s businesses rely.

CRN breaks the Data Center 100 into several categories; OneNeck is included on the 20 Data Center Services Providers list. The editors select companies for the Data Center 100 list on the basis of multiple criteria, including a company's:



Overall impact on the market

Influence on the channel, as a whole

Types of technology and services it makes available to its partners

The Data Center 100 recognizes technology suppliers for outstanding products and services. The list also serves as a valuable guide for solution providers looking for best-in-class vendors offering data center infrastructure, data center management tools, software-defined data center technology and data center services.

“Placement on this list is an honor and, even more so, a tribute to the fine individuals who manage our facilities and serve our clients around the clock,” says Hank Koch, senior vice president of Mission Critical Facilities at OneNeck. “Our employees are among the most experienced professionals in this industry and dedicated to ensuring operational quality. Coupled with the company’s underlying design and ongoing investments in our facilities, it all adds up to ensuring our data centers are always on, always available.”

OneNeck operates top-tier data centers in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon and Wisconsin. These facilities provide carrier-neutral data rooms with multiple fiber transport providers built in to the telecom rooms. Coupled with state-of-the-art power management and fire suppression and cooling, OneNeck’s facilities are world-class.

“The construction and operation of a reliable data center requires wide-ranging expertise and resources across a number of key technologies,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “Our annual Data Center 100 list identifies the top vendors in these areas, helping solution providers find proven data center experts who can deliver the necessary depth and breadth of materials, services and expert guidance.”

The Data Center 100 list is featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and now available online.

About OneNeck

OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, employs nearly 550 people throughout the U.S. The company offers hybrid IT solutions including cloud and hosting solutions, managed services, ERP application management, professional services, IT hardware and top-tier data centers in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon and Wisconsin. OneNeck's team of technology professionals manage secure, world-class, hybrid IT infrastructures and applications for businesses around the country. Visit oneneck.com.

TDS Telecommunications Corporation (TDS Telecom/TDS®), headquartered in Madison, Wis., operates OneNeck IT Solutions LLC and BendBroadband, which is part of TDS Broadband Service LLC. Combined, the company employs more than 3,400 people. Visit tdstelecom.com.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a Fortune 500® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately six million customers nationwide through its businesses U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, and TDS Broadband Service LLC. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. employs 10,300 people. Visit tdsinc.com.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelco.com. Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Copyright © 2017. The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.