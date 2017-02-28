Focus Pointe Global Unveils Its New Visual Identity

It is important to us that our clients are able to conduct research where and when they want, supported by smart digital solutions in combination with personal relationships.

Focus Pointe Global (FPG), a large consumer marketing research company with 18 research centers located strategically across the United States, has unveiled a new look, a new website, and an expanded research toolbox.

For thirty years, Focus Pointe Global has had the honor of partnering with its clients to design and execute high quality marketing research. While a large network is an asset, it is its employees' true passion for their work that is the company’s most powerful differentiator.

Their new logo, utilizing the acronym FPG, represents Focus Pointe Global’s belief in bold thinking, creative solutions, and strong execution to create an exceptional client experience. While the red dot adds an element of interest and “focus” by referencing their history and building a contrasting focal point into its composition.

You will also see a new tagline: Deeper Connections. Deeper Insights. The new tag line embodies the way FPG connects with its valued clients, building partnerships that are deep and fulfilling and producing deep insights that practitioners demand.

As the industry has evolved, so has Focus Pointe Global. For years, the company has been collecting insights using methods that go far beyond what is considered ‘traditional,’ crafting unique solutions using the methods that deliver the best results. With methods and techniques that are now vastly different, Focus Pointe Global is able to offer an ever-evolving and ever-changing array of emerging online techniques that generate commanding results with their new FPG Think Tank™ Platform.

“We are very excited about the new FPG branding and enhanced suite of service deliverables it represents,” comments Laura Livers, Chief Executive Officer, “FPG is committed to providing fresh solutions to our clients’ biggest research challenges. We strive to exemplify the essence of what true partnership means – careful listening, dedication to excellence, flexibility, creativity, and a willingness to dig deeper to provide the insights our clients need for success.” She added, “It is important to us that our clients are able to conduct research where and when they want, supported by smart digital solutions in combination with personal relationships.”

Please visit the new corporate website at http://www.focuspointeglobal.com.