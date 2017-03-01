Exhibitus Unveils the “Art of Interaction” at EXHIBITORLIVE

At EXHIBITORLIVE 2017, Exhibitus will introduce the “Art of Interaction,” the company’s engagement approach that creates experiences designed to capture trade show and conference attendees’ imagination, challenge their thinking and empower them to action.

“For the exhibit industry, to engage is defined as ‘to establish a meaningful contact or connections with an identified target audience,” said Exhibitus’ President Brad Falberg. “At this year’s conference, Exhibitus will showcase how design and engagement can create a memorable attendee experience to retain existing customers and attract desired prospects.”

EXHIBITORLIVE, an industry-leading conference and expo for trade show and event marketing professionals, will be held March 12 – 16, 2017 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

The Art of Interaction

To illustrate the following steps to successful engagement, Exhibitus’ booth (#1261) will feature a journey of discovery through a number of interactive displays based on recognizable works of art:



The Art of Targeting – Are the people you are looking to attract to your event the right level of authority?

The Art of Messaging – Are your messages communicating the true value of your brand and products?

The Art of Engagement – Are your exhibit or event environments allowing for a meaningful interaction with the target after the event is over?

Attendees are invited to Booth #1261 to learn more about the role of meaningful interaction in successful event management. In addition, attendees will receive access to an online Exhibitus Self-Assessment Survey, which allows organizations to evaluate their exhibit program based on industry best practices. Participants in the survey will have the opportunity to win an Amazon Alexa.

Exhibitus Presentations

On Thursday, March 16th, as part of the conference’s Measurement & Analytics Track, Falberg and Exhibitus’ Director of Marketing | Results Division, Lynn Reves, will lead a session entitled “Improve ROI Through Smart Design,” a presentation that explains that “Design Matters” and describes the process the company uses to measure the link between design and trade show success. Also, Falberg and Reves will facilitate a Peer-to-Peer Roundtable on “The Relationship Between Design and ROI” on Wednesday, March 15th.

The Art of Giving

Each year Exhibitus selects a non-profit organization to support as part of the ExhibitorLIVE experience. For 2017, visitors and staff will help create an art piece in the booth to support the Dreaming Zebra Foundation, an organization that provides support so that children and young adults are given an equal opportunity to explore and develop their creativity in the arts (dreamingzebra.org). Exhibitus will also make a financial contribution to the organization on behalf of attendees.

Exhibitus

Exhibitus is an award-winning custom exhibit house specializing in 3-dimensional design for trade shows, corporate events, user conferences, permanent installations, museums and corporate interiors. Driven by the philosophy that "DESIGN MATTERS", the company builds jaw-dropping exhibits that capture brand, inspire action and assure business success.

Headquartered in Atlanta with offices in Chicago, New York and Raleigh, Exhibitus also features global service capabilities to support clients abroad. Exhibitus’ clients include Abbott, AGCO, Alcoa, Cessna, Cox Business, Kawneer, Lexus, Mack Trucks, Porsche, Toshiba, ViaSat, Verizon, Wells Fargo, and Yamaha.