Kristin Balter, self-made millionaire and spiritual guru, is thrilled to announce Design and Build Your Life’s upcoming retreat – Bali Magic Mastermind. The event will take place March 20th through the 27th, and is set in the breathtaking surroundings of Bali.

Bali Magic Mastermind is limited to ten attendees who have proven their readiness to take the steps to transform their lives and allow their higher purposes to share their true gifts and talents with the world. Each participant’s willingness to set intentions is paramount to the manifest of their goals, along with the goals of the group as a whole.

The focus of the retreat is abundance – with the goal of creating millions while impacting millions. All teachings will provide tools, which allow participants to break from old patterns that are holding them down, and create authentic power. The curriculum was developed to embolden participants to take control over their career and financial well-being, while honoring their unique life paths.

Balter, originally a successful interior designer, recognized the irony of her work. “I came to realize that my true calling is not to design the interiors of houses, but to focus on our bodies – our true homes; our temples. That’s where everything beautiful is created; when we build upon our truth and our authentic purpose, it’s magical,” she said.

Participants will stay in one of the most luxurious villas on the island, near Canggu Beach. Participants will spend the first three days attending workshops with Balter, during which time she will share the teachings she’s amassed from many of the industry’s leaders. In addition to learning valuable life tools from Balter herself, the group will be instructed by super power guest teachers from around the world.

After three studious, yet serene, days, the group will spend four days attending the Bali Spirit Festival in Ubud. This year, the festival is celebrating their 10th anniversary, and is sure to provide a host of inspirational magic, stimulating experiences, and conscious thought. Thousands of people from around the world will embark on the festival grounds to practice various styles of yoga and dance, relish in the harmony of both contemporary and traditional concerts – including popular artists like Xavier Rudd, and balance themselves through meditation, breathwork, sound healing, and a variety of other soul-cleansing modalities. Bali Magic Mastermind participants will be treated to two full days of workshops – with over 40 to choose from. The final two days will be spent celebrating with the artists, learning, deepening transformations - and attendees will be treated to a surprise or two.

Inquiries and applications for attendees can be placed with Kristin Balter at (604) 369-8927 or Kristin(at)kristinbalter(dot)com.

