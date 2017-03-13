Keypath ... is the right partner for us to ensure we are using the latest technology to translate our high-quality on-campus courses into equally high-quality online student experiences. - Kathy Ogren, Ph.D., provost of University of Redlands

University of Redlands, a private, nonprofit university in Southern California, has announced a partnership with Keypath Education to launch online Master of Business Administration and Master of Arts in Education programs.

“Our foray into online education solidifies our dedication to offering flexible programs to meet the needs of today’s students,” said Kathy Ogren, Ph.D., provost of University of Redlands. “Keypath shares in this commitment and is the right partner for us to ensure we are using the latest technology to translate our high-quality on-campus courses into equally high-quality online student experiences.”

Founded in 1907, University of Redlands has maintained a reputation as a regional leader in liberal and professional education and is ranked No. 12 in U.S. News & World Report’s 2016 ranking of Regional Universities in the West. As the university’s online program management (OPM) partner, Keypath will work as an extension of the university’s team to find, enroll and retain the best-fit students for each program. University of Redlands’ current MBA and education programs are already well-established. Expanding them online will open the curriculum to a broader student base and cater to the working adult’s schedule.

“With its reputable brand and academic programs, along with its never-wavering commitment to the liberal arts and professional studies, University of Redlands is making an exciting decision to offer these programs in an online format,” said Steve Fireng, CEO of Keypath Education. “We are proud to partner with the university to launch these programs and serve its prospective and current students, faculty and graduates.”

Keypath partners with postsecondary institutions worldwide to launch and grow degree programs through OPM, a strategic relationship between universities and external partners that entails market research, capital investment, marketing, student recruitment and retention.

About University of Redlands

University of Redlands is a private, nonprofit university that connects students to a world of opportunity, geared toward their passions and potential. Centrally located near beaches, mountains and desert in the heart of Southern California, the University offers more than 50 undergraduate programs, as well as 20 graduate programs in business, education, geographic information systems, communicative disorders and music—blending liberal arts and professional programs, applied and theoretical study, traditional majors and self-designed curricula. In addition to the award-winning 160-acre campus in Redlands featuring orange groves, architectural landmarks and more than 1,700 trees, the University’s six regional campuses provide innovative programs at convenient places and times for working adults. Surveys show that generations of alumni have found that the University, established in 1907, prepared them well for career success and lifelong learning. For more information, visit http://www.redlands.edu.

About Keypath Education

Keypath Education partners with higher education institutions worldwide to launch programs, grow enrollment, improve learning and connect education to careers, using a proprietary technology suite. The company has helped more than 4,000 higher education institutions better serve students and graduates, resulting in a strong reputation for its education mission and quality in the United States, Canada, the U.K. and Australia. Since its beginning more than 25 years ago, Keypath Education has been dedicated to changing lives through education. Visit keypathedu.com to learn more.