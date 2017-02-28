Applied Predictive Technologies (APT) announced today that it has entered into a Service Agreement with the Center for Education Policy Research (CEPR) at Harvard University in order to provide the Center’s Proving Ground project with software and associated services for the project’s work on evidence-based school improvement and redesign.

Proving Ground will utilize the software and associated services to analyze the impact of initiatives across its national network of district and charter schools in areas such as curricula, intervention, operations, and capital expenditures. Proving Ground is currently using the software to analyze the impact of online mathematics instructional software on student performance.

APT Vice President Matt Lindsay said, “We are excited to support Proving Ground in its mission of data-driven program evaluation and informed decision-making across its national community of school districts.”

About APT

