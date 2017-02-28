Our drawing contest encourages children to draw their idea of how to stay healthy. We get so many wonderful entries each year and know that heart health education is so important.

Bill Howe Plumbing in San Diego began in 1980 with a mission to deliver high quality services at affordable rates. In their 37-year history, they have added more services in San Diego including heating & air conditioning, restoration and reconstruction and epoxy drain relining. They have also expanded their mission to give back to the community through volunteer work and charitable support.

One relationship they have built over the last seven years is with the American Heart Association in San Diego. For six years of their work together, Bill Howe has sponsored a drawing contest for children ages 5-12 in San Diego. “We want to help raise awareness of the American Heart Association and the great work they do in reducing heart disease in our community,” said Tina Howe Vice President of Bill Howe plumbing in San Diego. “Our drawing contest encourages children to draw their idea of how to stay healthy. We get so many wonderful entries each year and know that heart health education is so important.”

The “Howe” Healthy is Your Heart Drawing contest runs from January 1 to March 31, 2017. On January 28, the company hosted their official kick-off party at Boomers in Clairemont, and appeared on CW6 San Diego Living. (Link takes you to Bill Howe's YouTube Page). Bill Howe has also invited participation from local Boys & Girls Clubs and elementary schools across the county.

The contest winners in each age category, 5-6, 7-8. 9-10. 11-12 will each receive a $100 Gift Card from Toys R Us, the Facebook Favorite will also receive a $100 Gift Card to Toys R Us. New this year is the Grand Prize. In Addition to a $250 Toys R Us gift card, the Grand Prize Winner’s school will receive a $1,000 donation from Bill Howe to use in physical education and/or the arts department.

“Too many schools have challenges in budgets for physical education and the arts,” said Bill Howe. “We are excited to be able to include the schools this year and provide a donation to help them for the year.”

Parents and teachers can find information about the “Howe” Healthy is Your Heart Drawing Contest on the Bill Howe website. Parents and teachers can download forms and find entry rules. The contest is free and open to all San Diego children ages 5-12. Entries must be postmarked by March 31, or delivered to the American Heart Association or Bill Howe office.

For more information about Bill Howe Family of Companies’, visit http://www.billhowe.com, or to speak with Bill or Tina Howe regarding this announcement, contact Bill Howe Marketing Director, Julie Riddle at Julie(at)billhowe(dot)com.

About Bill Howe Family of Companies

Bill Howe Family of Companies is comprised of Bill Howe Plumbing, Inc.; Bill Howe Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc.; Bill Howe Restoration & Flood Services, Inc. The family-owned and operated company began in 1980 with the plumbing division and has grown into San Diego County’s largest low-cost one-stop-shop for service, repairs and installation, offering both residential and commercial services. 9085 Aero Drive, Suite B, San Diego CA 92123. Call 1-800-BILL-HOWE because We Know Howe!