HomeAway Reveals its Most Enchanting Castles Around the World

Today HomeAway®, the world leader in vacation rentals featuring more than two million unique places to stay, debuted its Castle Collection in celebration of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast®.”

The top 20 list highlights castle vacation rental properties in seven countries around the world, including Challain-la-Potherie in the heart of France’s Loire Valley and The Gate Keeper's Castle in Sequim, Wash. The historic Duns Castle in Scotland, circa 1320, also made the list, where the lucky winner of the #HomeAwayCastle contest will travel to this summer along with up to 20 additional guests of his or her choosing. The company teamed up with Disney to offer this chance to win by entering at http://homeaway.com/Disney until March 31, 2017.

“With properties ranging from centuries old historical landmarks to lakeside estates, we like to call our 2017 Castle Collection accessible elegance with castles starting at $20 per night a person,” said Melanie Fish, HomeAway’s family travel expert. “As it turns out, castles aren’t just for storybooks. They make for magical, memorable vacation accommodations for families or large groups of travelers seeking space and a unique experience, perhaps a place for a special celebration.”

While featuring properties that can house up to 120 guests, The HomeAway Castle Collection was thoughtfully curated to accommodate groups of all sizes. With more than 900 castles available on Homeaway.com, other criteria for the list include castles in a variety of locations; castles to fit all types of fairy-tale dreams, from rustic to luxurious; and castles with storied pasts to make vacationers feel like they’ve travelled back through time. A sampling from the top 20 list includes:



Castle of Lisheen (Ireland): A restored 19th-century castle is located in central Ireland in County Tipperary, making it an ideal location to access many of the historic sites of Ireland on a day trip basis. $66 per person, per night.

Pavillon du Chateau de Tocqueville (France): The Pavillon du Chateau de Tocqueville is the former home to 19th-century French diplomat Alexis de Tocqueville; its five bedrooms and en-suite bathrooms overlook the surrounding gardens and lakes. $68 per person, per night.

California Castle (US): The Piru Castle is north of Los Angeles, on 10 acres nestled between two canyons. This historic landmark offers accommodations for up to 20 people. $25 per person, per night.

Castle Wasserburg (Austria): The romantic moated castle is near Vienna and the Danube landscape of Wachau, which is famous for its vineyards, monastery, castles and small old villages and perfect sightseeing tours. $100 per person, per night.

Castle Sédaiges (France): Dating back to the Middle Ages, this castle has remained in the same family and has many of its original furnishings, such as tapestries by King Louis XVI. $41 per person, per night.

For the entire list, visit http://bit.ly/CastleCollection

“With castles from California to Germany, our collection invites visitors from around the world to experience magical getaways of a lifetime,” added Fish.

