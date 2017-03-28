mxHero & Citrix Collaborate to Offer Powerful Email to Cloud Solutions

mxHero Thanks to mxHero’s intelligence, expensive resources are freed from manually inspecting emails and attachments.

MxHero, the innovative leader in email and cloud storage convergence technology, is taking advantage of the power of Citrix ShareFile to launch a service that transforms manual processes into automated, collaborative workflows. Organizations adopting the mxHero offering can fully benefit from the power of Citrix ShareFile and its highly secure, flexible and collaborative environment for their e-mail workflow needs.

mxHero is centrally controlled and easy to provision. Initial configuration takes minutes, after which mxHero operates behind the scenes, transparent to end users. No end user training or software installation is required.

“We’re excited to be working with Citrix. For our customers, email is an important document, which benefits from ShareFile and its powerful content management and security features,” comments Faquiry Diaz Cala, Chairman of the Board of mxHero Inc. “Thanks to mxHero’s intelligence, expensive resources are freed from manually inspecting emails and attachments. Organization and storage into collaborative ShareFile folder hierarchies is automated,” adds Alex Panagides, CEO of mxHero Inc.

“With the new mxHero offering, customers will experience the unique and collaborative workflows that Citrix ShareFile delivers. By allowing email messages and attachments to be saved into ShareFile, data is securely stored and customers have the flexibility to easily share documents with internal and external parties,” said Greg Lissy, vice president, Enterprise Product Management, Citrix. “Citrix continues to empower the modern worker to increase efficiency, mobility and security.”

mxHero works seamlessly with all devices (desktop, mobile, etc.), operating systems and e-mail services whether on-premises or in the cloud (e.g. Exchange, O365, Gmail).

About mxHero

MxHero builds powerful cloud and hybrid platforms for Enterprise & SMB, enabling email systems to leverage modern cloud storage benefits and gain user productivity across all user devices. The Mail2Cloud platform delivers compelling ROIs in storage costs, collaboration, productivity and security and includes an intelligent, customizable engine for advanced automation. Mail2Cloud is commercially proven across Microsoft Office 365, Exchange, and Gmail, over all mobile device platforms and cloud storage systems.

MxHero is backed by private, institutional and corporate investors including White Star Capital and Orange Telecom. To find out more, visit us at: http://www.mxhero.com. Find mxHero on Twitter: @mxheronet and Facebook: mxHero.net