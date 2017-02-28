Clutch Group Sponsors MiFID II Implementation 2017 Conference

At Clutch, providing insight into regulatory and compliance challenges is at the core of what we do

Clutch Group, a leading legal, risk and compliance analytics and consulting firm, is sponsoring the industry conference MiFID II Implementation 2017 from February 28 to March 1 at the Millennium Mayfair Hotel.

Clutch is represented at the conference by James Doolan, Global Head of Consulting, and Charles Hastie, Global Regulatory Head. The forum will bring together industry leaders to address the latest regulatory developments, market impacts and operational challenges associated with MiFID II, the wide-ranging revision to European Union legislation that regulates investment firms and trading venues in the region, due to take effect in January 2018. The legislation is being revised to improve the functioning of financial markets in light of the financial crisis and to strengthen investor protection.

“At Clutch, providing insight into regulatory and compliance challenges is at the core of what we do,” Doolan said. “Sponsoring the conference and lending our insights to the event will help others in the financial industry address both the challenges and benefits of this legislation.”

Doolan will participate in a panel session called, "What are the Implementation Experiences and Expectations to Date and Is MiFID II a Business Transformation or Process Upgrade Project?" Others on the panel include executives from Principal Global Investors, BNP Paribas, Standard Life Investments, Barings and Hermes.

In addition, Hastie will present a discussion addressing the new investor protection requirements for recording, retrieval and monitoring of voice and electronic communications. He will examine the wider scope of the requirements; how to understand the content targeted by MiFID II; the obligation and challenges of retrieving records for clients; risks for firms; and the potential approach by regulators.

Clutch Group is a leading legal, risk, and compliance analytics and managed services firm headquartered in Washington D.C., with offices in NY, Chicago, London, Bangalore, Zurich and Hong Kong. The firm is dedicated to helping companies in the financial services, life sciences, and energy industries solve complex problems presented by the exponential growth of data and regulation. Clutch’s global team of attorneys, consultants, and technologists leverage deep subject-matter expertise and Clutch.IQ, a suite of cutting-edge data analytics solutions, to help clients manage large-scale litigation and investigations, conduct comprehensive communications surveillance, and re-engineer their internal legal and compliance functions. Clutch has been recognized by industry authorities including Nelson Hall, the New York Law Journal, Chambers Global, Frost & Sullivan, and Dun & Bradstreet and is regularly featured across major industry and market publications. For more information, visit http://www.clutchgroup.com.