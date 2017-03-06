QuickBooks Online Bookkeeper Joins BNI - Las Colinas

Quickbooks Online bookkeeper and owner of eBookkeeping Solutions, Melanie Horn, has officially been accepted to the business networking organization, BNI. The group allows only one person per professional specialty in each chapter. Melanie Horn has filled the bookkeeping classification at the BNI - Las Colinas chapter.

eBookkeeping Solutions specializes in Quickbooks Online bookkeeping, providing the benefits of managing bookkeeping and other business operations in the cloud to small businesses in the greater Dallas area. Melanie Horn is a licensed bookkeeper with the National Association of Public Bookkeepers (NACPB) and a Quickbooks Online Pro Advisor. She helps small business owners who want to increase efficiency, streamline processes, and improve overall performance by moving their bookkeeping operations to the cloud with Quickbooks Online bookkeeping solutions. Services include Quickbooks Online consulting, online bookkeeping support, and catch-up work.

About BNI

BNI was founded in 1985 with the goal of bringing together like-minded business professionals to produce quality business referrals for each other. With close to 7,000 chapters comprised of nearly 175,000 member-businesses across 58 countries, BNI is the recognized leader in business networking.

Kevin Kasky, President of the BNI - Las Colinas chapter and owner of All American Pest Management stated, "BNI offers a small business person the opportunity to hire a marketing team of 28-60 people that are dedicated and committed to providing qualified referrals to that small business. By locking out your competition when you become a member, you can concentrate on closing the business."

"Visitors are always welcome at any one of the 10,000 BNI chapters around the world. As a visitor, it is an opportunity to see if BNI is right for your marketing plans, and as long as you are not in conflict with a current member of that chapter you may offer a short description of your business,” Kasky explained. “Even if you are in conflict with a member, new chapters are starting up all the time."

The Las Colinas chapter of BNI welcomes all non-members interested in participating as a guest to chapter meetings. The organization meets Tuesday mornings at 7:30 AM at Hackberry Creek Country Club in Las Colinas, TX. For more details, you may visit the chapter website at http://www.bnidfw.com/tx-dallas-bni-las-colinas.

Find a list of current BNI - Las Colinas chapter members at http://www.bnidfw.com/tx-dallas-bni-las-colinas/chapter_members.php.

For additional information, contact Melanie Horn at 877-542-2763 or melaniehorn(at)ebookkeepingsolutions(dot)com.