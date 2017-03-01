3radical and DBS win 5 Mob-Ex Awards “As we continue to grow in the region it’s fantastic to see the team there being acknowledged by the senior experts that judge these awards” David Eldridge, CEO 3radical

3radical was proud to be recognised with five awards at the Mob-Ex awards on 24th February 2017. Organised and run by the country’s leading industry publication Marketing Interactive, these awards aim to recognise and reward the region’s top mobile performers. The winners on the night are the leading organisations that are deemed to have pushed the limits to achieve outstanding success on mobile platforms, through sound and innovative mobile marketing strategies.

Recognised for its work with DBS on the Lifestyle rewards programme and with POSB on the Smart Buddy App, the team was acknowledged as being among the biggest winners of the night. The team picked up three Gold awards for Best Solution – mCommerce, Best Campaign – CRM, Loyalty and Engagement, as well as Silver for Best Campaign – User Experience and Bronze for Best Campaign – Incentives and Rewards.

“We’re absolutely delighted with the results and it’s testament to the dedication and hard work of our team here in Singapore and to the power of our Voco Platform” said Chris Tew, Executive Vice President APAC at 3radical. “It’s also thanks to the fact that we work with such great clients, including DBS and POSB, that we’re able to have such an impact here in the region. After winning double at last year’s event, we have continued to build on this success to deliver even better results for our clients. It was also fantastic to see our clients DBS receiving one of the highest accolades of the night Best in Show – Brand. Again, it’s great recognition of the bank’s continued efforts to deliver an outstanding mobile experience for its customers”.

“As we continue to grow in the region it’s fantastic to see the team there being acknowledged by the senior experts that judge these awards” adds David Eldridge, CEO 3radical. “As brands continue to see the benefits of real-time audience engagement, and realise the results it can deliver, we’re seeing more and more clients from across both the marketing and HR industries approaching us to help them stand out and be heard.”

3radical’s ground-breaking Voco platform offers organisations a new way to engage with its audience by delivering real-time, interactive digital experiences. Working with leading brands across the world, 3radical sells its solutions globally through offices in the UK, US, Singapore and Australia.

3radical offers a new way for organisations to get and keep an audience’s attention. By using Voco, 3radical’s industry-leading software platform, to create interactive digital experiences, leading brands are achieving exceptional engagement levels by delivering a fun, positive experience.

Working with marketers and HR professionals, 3radical’s Voco, enables business users to create relevant, real-time interactive experiences that are delivered through their existing digital channels including web, email, mobile applications, social and chat. The results are exceptional, with leading brands like Azzuri Group, DBS Bank, Dell, British Land, Anytime Fitness and many more already benefiting from the award-winning Voco platform.

3radical sells its solutions globally through offices in the UK, US, Singapore and Australia.

