Ninad Raikar, VP of Professional Services, Riversand Technologies Riversand has proved to be great fit for Liebherr's business model

Liebherr Group, the leading German manufacturer of heavy equipment, has implemented Riversand’s MDMCenter across multiple product divisions to support future product developments and worldwide business growth.

The Liebherr Group is a large equipment manufacturer based in Germany. Established in 1949 by Hans Liebherr in Kirchdorf an der Iller, today it consists of over 130 companies organized into eleven divisions. Product ranges include a wide portfolio of construction equipment and cranes as well as material handling equipment, aerospace technology, gear technology and household appliances. Liebherr has a worldwide workforce of over 41,000 employees and has achieved an annual revenue of 9.2 billion € during the 2015 financial year. For the past 60 years, Liebherr has continued to develop a range of sophisticated products and services. In order to maintain its strong competitive advantages, the Liebherr Group traditionally invests in modern business infrastructure.

In an enterprise of this size, data management is crucial to maximizing efficiency. Liebherr was an early adopter of a centralized Product Information Management (PIM) system and has been using the technology for years. Recently, they decided to adopt a more powerful solution that would enable them to coordinate, direct and monitor product data across global product divisions.

Liebherr approached Riversand Technologies because of their expertise in Master Data Management(MDM) and Product Information Management(PIM). Riversand's solution matched the specific requirements of the Group’s IT architecture. Liebherr decided to implement a solution that would combine Riverand’s PIM along with the Media Asset Management (MAM) from Advellence Solutions.

"Riversand's Master Data Management solution, the MDMCenter, was installed across nine of the eleven product divisions and has proved to be a great fit for Liebherr’s business model. Consequently, the browser-based interface improved the product data handling. Relevant business workflows were configured into the MDMCenter to meet the needs of various departments including R&D, Product Management, Sales, and Marketing," said Ninad Raikar, VP of Professional Service, Riversand Technologies.

"The new data filters, data governance rules and definitions, bulk data sheets and comparisons have allowed production sites and sales divisions around the world to maintain and manage in real-time the product data across global marketing channels. From a single set of product master data, Liebherr can generate product descriptions and measurements which can be easily translated and converted for different international markets. With MDMCenter as the appropriate master data management

solution, Liebherr is ready to embrace future challenges," said Liebherr executive Dr. Gerold Dobler.

