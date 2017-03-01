TalentQuest Named a TAG Top 40 Innovative Technology Company A key innovative market differentiator for TalentQuest is a behavioral science layer that provides managers with the individual insight needed to manage and develop a diverse employee base.

The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), the state’s leading association dedicated to the promotion and economic advancement of Georgia’s technology industry, announced TalentQuest as one of its Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies in Georgia. TAG will recognize this prestigious group at the 2017 Georgia Technology Summit (GTS) on March 23, 2017, at the Cobb Galleria Centre. TalentQuest provides comprehensive talent management software, immersive learning and assessment experiences, and HR consulting services that empower companies to effectively select, manage, develop and retain the best talent.

TAG’S Top 40 Awards recognize Georgia-based technology companies for their innovation, financial impact, and their efforts at spreading awareness of Georgia’s technology initiatives throughout the U.S. and globally.

“The 2017 Top 40 finalists are an elite group of innovators who represent the very best of Georgia’s Technology community,” said Larry Williams, president & CEO of TAG. “The 2017 Top 40 finalists are shining examples of what makes our State such a hotbed for technology and we applaud them for standing out as leaders in Georgia’s technology community.”

This year’s Top 40 Companies were selected from among over 110 applications submitted by companies from across Georgia. Companies selected for the "Top 40" will be showcased in an exhibition at The 2017 Georgia Technology Summit.

"An extraordinary number of truly innovative technology companies participated in this year’s Top 40 competition, demonstrating the depth and breadth of Georgia's technology community," said Dennis Zakas, managing partner of Zakas & Leonard, LLP, CEO of Zinc., and chairperson of the Top 40 Selection Committee. “In fact, based on the quality of the contestants, we could have had a 'Top 60' without losing a beat."

TalentQuest’s industry leading solutions help organizations with the critical functions of selecting, managing, developing and retaining their workforce. Solutions include a comprehensive talent management platform, immersive learning and assessment experiences, and consulting services that inform the very processes that the technology automates.

“A key innovative market differentiator for TalentQuest is a behavioral science layer that provides managers with the individual insight needed to manage and develop a diverse employee base,” said Kevin Sessions, President of TalentQuest. “Our PhD psychologists developed the talent intelligence layer by leveraging several decades of experience working with leading employers on talent management initiatives. This functionality, named TQ Insights™, provides individualized insights and prescriptive guidance for managers and employees,” continued Sessions. “Layered throughout the TQ Talent Management platform, TQ Insights™ enables our clients to improve the development and retention of key employees in ways that traditional solutions cannot.”

The 2017 Georgia Technology Summit is expected to draw a crowd of more than 1,300 C-level executives, entrepreneurs, technology professionals and academia to celebrate and recognize Georgia’s technology community. In addition to presentations from some of the top technology influencers in the nation, the newest member of the Technology Hall of Fame of Georgia will be inducted.

For more information about TAG and the Georgia Technology Summit and to register for the event, visit http://www.tagonline.org/events/georgia-technology-summit Follow the conversation on Twitter through #TAGGTS.

About TalentQuest

TalentQuest provides comprehensive talent management software, immersive learning and assessment experiences, and HR consulting services that empower companies to effectively select, manage, develop and retain the best talent. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, TalentQuest serves organizations of all sizes, industries and geographic locations. The combination of TalentQuest’s expert consulting and dedicated client support model coupled with flexible, configurable and easy-to-use software results in an industry-leading client retention rate. Visit http://www.talentquest.com for more information.

About The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)

TAG is the leading technology industry association in the state, serving more than 30,000 members through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia, and Savannah. TAG’s mission is to educate, promote, and unite Georgia’s technology community to foster an innovative and connected marketplace that stimulates and enhances a tech-based economy.

Additionally, the TAG Education Collaborative (TAG’s charitable arm) focuses on helping science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education initiatives thrive.

For more information visit the TAG website at http://www.tagonline.org or TAG’s community website at http://www.hubga.com To learn about the TAG-Ed Collaborative visit http://www.tagedonline.org/