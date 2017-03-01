Precision parts manufacturers and technology suppliers gathered at Southern Tech Fest, Morris South's CNC Machinery Open House, in Huntsville Alabama last year. Live cutting demonstrations will show off the significant productivity gains made possible when the right tooling, accessories and other products are integrated with highly sophisticated CNC machinery.

Morris South (http://www.morrissouth.com), a division of Morris Group, Inc. will hold its annual technology show and open house, Southern Tech Fest, April 4-5 in Huntsville, Alabama. The regional machine tool distributor will display CNC machinery from Okuma, Tsugami, Hardinge Group and Chiron and perform live metal cutting demonstrations throughout the event. More than 20 leading suppliers of tooling, accessories, software, automation and related products will exhibit the latest advancements in productivity enhancing technology.

“We’re extremely pleased with the support we receive from our technology partners at this event every year,” said Joe Hunt, Regional Vice President, Sales, Morris South (Huntsville). “We’ll have a large number and variety of machine tools on display. Live cutting demonstrations will show off the significant productivity gains made possible when the right tooling, accessories and other products are integrated with highly sophisticated CNC machinery.”

Horizontal lathes, Swiss lathes, multifunction machines and machining centers are among the types of CNC equipment slated to be on display at Southern Tech Fest. Product specialists and representatives from several leading technology suppliers will be in attendance and available both days to discuss latest advancements.

Manufacturers from throughout the Southeast are invited to Southern Tech Fest at Morris South, located at 350 Electronics Boulevard, Huntsville, Alabama. Event hours are Tuesday, April 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Wednesday, April 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Lunch and refreshments will be served daily.

For registration and other information, please visit http://www.morrissouth.com or call Joe Hunt at 256-461-8111.