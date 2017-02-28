Total Cray Valley (TCV) will showcase two technologies for modifying plastic resins at this year’s Innoplast Solutions Conference. TCV specialty resin and coagent experts will be available to consult with compounders on using functional additives to improve the performance characteristics of polypropylene (PP) and PVC.



On March 8 at 10:30 a.m., TCV global business development manager Anthony Marozsan will discuss how compounders can use Dymalink® coagents to modify conventional PP resins to achieve higher melt strength characteristics.

On March 9 at 2:00 p.m., TCV senior application chemist Loubna Jebbanema will discuss how compounders can use Cleartack® resins to achieve a wider processing window and improved impact properties for rigid PVC profiles.

Attendees of this year’s conference can meet with TCV formulators to learn how functional additives can aid the processing of plastic formulations and enhance their tensile strength, heat deflection temperature (HDT), stability and flexural modulus properties.

The Innoplast Conference, organized by Dr. Yash P. Khanna, will be held March 8-10 at the Airport Hilton in Atlanta. For more information and to register for the conference, visit https://innoplastsolutions.com.

For more information on Total Cray Valley’s Dymalink reagents and Cleartack resins, visit http://www.crayvalley.com.

About Total Cray Valley

Globally based in Paris, Total Cray Valley is part of Total’s Polymers division within the Refining & Chemicals branch. Total Cray Valley manufactures Wingtack® and Cleartack® hydrocarbon resins, Poly bd®, Ricon® and Krasol® liquid polybutadiene resins, SMA® copolymer resins, and Dymalink® monomers. These products are used as raw materials and additives for adhesives, rubber, electronics, thermoplastics, coatings and other applications.

