RewardExpert Releases Findings of the 2017 Airport Dining Scorecard

RewardExpert - a free service that helps travelers fly for cheap by maximizing miles and points - today released the RewardExpert 2017 Airport Dining Scorecard, a data-based report ranking the twenty busiest U.S. airports based on their dining options. The findings show that Denver International Airport came out on top as the best airport for dining, while all three New York City-area airports ranked at the bottom of the list. RewardExpert also looked at which airports were the best for specific dining options, such as vegetarian and gluten-free.

“Airport infrastructure has been widely discussed this past year, and dining amenities can play a big factor in a traveler's experience at an airport,” says RewardExpert CEO Roman Shteyn. “We set out to find which major U.S. airports go above and beyond to offer exceptional culinary options for those in transit.” The report analyzes nearly 75,000 restaurant reviews and factors in menu and pricing options to determine the best airport in terms of overall dining experience.

Key findings of the RewardExpert 2017 Airport Dining Scorecard include:



Denver International Airport scored first overall in the Airport Dining Scorecard. Ranked the highest in overall quality and second in price and variety, the DIA offers a breadth of excellent choices at a low price.

Philadelphia received double honors by coming in fourth overall and for being the Best Airport for Cheap Eats. Nearly 20% less expensive on average than the most expensive airport to eat at in the top 20, Newark International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport offers a variety of quick-service local delicacies, like cheesesteaks and soft pretzels, at low prices.

Houston closes out the top five but ranks first for being the Best Airport for Vegetarian and Vegan Options. Situated in a meat-loving state, it may be surprising that Houston’s Bush Airport is such a haven for vegetarian eaters. All but a few of the nearly 90 restaurants in the airport have multiple vegetarian entrée options.

The greater New York City area is out of luck. All three Big Apple airports - LaGuardia, JFK, and Newark - scored at the bottom of the rankings. Some reasons for the low marks are a poor breadth of options, high numbers of low-rated chains, and high prices.

RewardExpert determined the final rankings using three indicators: Satisfaction, Price, and Quality. Satisfaction rankings were quantified by measuring the average Yelp score per venue and the average Yelp score per reviewer at each airport. Price scores were calculated using Yelp pricing data. Quality was evaluated using a cumulative average of data from Zagat reviews, PCRM healthiness ratings, and JD Power rankings. The combination of these three indicators determined the final scores.

The full report is available on the RewardExpert website.

