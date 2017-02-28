We are thrilled to bring back this signature event and host it at our new North American Headquarters

City Floor Supply (CFS), the nation’s leading hardwood flooring distributor, is now accepting registrations for “Nailer Day” scheduled for March 16, 2017. The free event – open to all hardwood floor contractors – will be held from 10:00am to 4:00pm at the distributor’s new North American Headquarters in King of Prussia, PA. Representatives from all the top manufacturers will be on hand, and more than $5000 in cash and prizes will be handed out at the event. Hardwood floor contractors can register at cityfloorsuppply.com/nailerday2017.

As always, the “Fastest Nailer in the East” contest will be the centerpiece of the event. Sponsored by Aacer Flooring, the contest is a test of skill and speed, as the competitor to nail down 18 square feet of wood in the least amount of time will claim the title and $500 Grand Prize. City Floor will also hand out cash awards to 2nd and 3rd place finishers. The company will also hold a team competition and a friends and family contest to give everyone in attendance an opportunity to try their luck.

According to Mike Glavin, CFS Founder, “We are thrilled to bring back this signature event and host it at our new North American Headquarters.” The company suffered a fire in May 2015 that destroyed their previous facility. “This is truly a milestone event for us. During the rebuild we dreamed of the day when we would be able to reopen our doors and host events such as these.” While City Floor Supply has been reopen for a while now, this will be the company’s first contractor event at the new facility. Nailer Day attendees will have an opportunity to tour the facility and see the company's revolutionary new hardwood floor showroom up close and in person.

Representatives from the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) will be on hand to offer one lucky winner a free membership, expo registration, and all access pass to the NWFA University online learning platform. Everyone in attendance will receive event-exclusive discounts and have a chance to win tools, equipment and other prizes, including a website design and hosting package. As always, City Floor will offer free labor on nailer repairs that day.

For more information on Nailer Day 2017 visit cityfloorsupply.com/nailerday2017 or call 800-737-1786.

