Representatives with Crescent Harbor Lighting (http://crescentharbor.com/) today announced that it has added five new types of light chandeliers from Sea Gull Lighting to its online store.

“Chandeliers can bring the best out of any home or room, and now our customers will have even more types of chandeliers to choose from, now that we’ve added five new types if light chandeliers,” said Tim Fossett, president and spokesperson for Crescent Harbor Lighting, which is the online arm of The Lighthouse, a family-owned lighting company founded in 1972.

Fossett explained that the first of the five newly added products is the Nine Light Chandelier, a silhouette of the modern Alturas lighting collection by Sea Gull Lighting features an interlocking, spherical steel frame, which harkens back to the Unisphere constructed for the 1964 New York World's Fair.

“The minimalist Alturas Collection draws the eye to the soft, warm glow of the light emitted from the cylindrical Satin Etched glass shades,” Fossett pointed out, before adding, “The full assortment includes three, five, and nine-light chandeliers, a one-light mini pendant, a three-light pendant, a two-light semi flush which is convertible into a pendant, and one-, two-, three and four-light bath fixtures. All fixtures are offered in Brushed Nickel and Satin Bronze finishes; the bath fixtures are also offered in Chrome finish.”

"Incandescent and ENERGY STAR-qualified LED lamping are available," Fossett said.

The company spokesman went on to point note that the Five Light Chandelier that his company added is the Morill lighting collection by Sea Gull Lighting, which combines retro and industrial trends to make an impactful design statement.

“The warm, textured Blacksmith finish contrasts dramatically with the goblet-shaped, clear seeded glass shades which are especially dramatic when used with antique style Edison light bulbs, making the fixtures the perfect addition to any space,” Fossett said.

Crescent Harbor Lighting also added the Four Light Chandelier, a refined, uptown-industrial style that’s elegantly delivered by the Storey lighting collection by Sea Gull Lighting.

“The unusual slumped, clear, rippled glass shades are ideal for use with antique style Edison light bulbs,” Fossett said. “This design will add life to any living room, dining room or kitchen with its circular curves and ripple glass that gives off a nice shine to enhance the details of the fixture.”

A second Four Light Chandelier in the Carondelet lighting collection by Sea Gull Lighting, which has been added to Crescent Harbor’s online store, features a cascade of faceted, linear glass crystals delivering the ultimate sparkle without the fuss of traditional crystal.

“The sleek, contemporary silhouette adds drama and excitement to any –room—without upstaging the beautiful furnishings and décor,” Fossett stressed.

The fifth newly added chandelier is the Three Light Chandelier, which is from the Towner lighting collection by Sea Gull Lighting.

“It brings mid-century, retro style to the traditional circular silhouette, creating a bold statement that would accent any space in your home,” Fossett said, before adding, “The conical light shades deliver a fun design statement along with the textured cloth cords, which are adjustable for leveling. These fixtures are ideal for dining room lighting, living room lighting and kitchen lighting.”

