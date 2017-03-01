$25K Taco Debuts at New Grand Velas Los Cabos Resort

The world’s most expensive taco debuts at the new Grand Velas Los Cabos for $25K USD. Available at the resort’s Frida restaurant, the culinary masterpiece includes such premium ingredients as langoustine, Kobe beef, Almas Beluga caviar and black truffle brie cheese. An exotic salsa comprised of dried Morita chili peppers, Ley.925 ultra-premium añejo tequila and civet coffee tops the taco which is served on a gold flake-infused corn tortilla. The perfect beverage to complement, a hand-crafted white gold and pure platinum bottle of Ley.925 Pasión Azteca Ultra Premium Añejo accompanies the tacos for an additional $150K. The over-the-top taco and tequila duo for two people was created by the resort’s Executive Chef Juan Licerio Alcala who originates from Durango, Mexico. Frida is open for dinner from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Reservations are required in advance. Outdoor terrace and indoor, air-conditioned seating is available. For dinner reservations, call +52 1 624 1049 8264.

Resort rates start at $750 per person per night in double occupancy.

About Grand Velas Los Cabos:

The new Grand Velas Los Cabos on Mexico's Baja Peninsula is the fifth property of the Velas Resorts. Located between Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo, the $150 million beachfront property offers the next generation of all-inclusive amenities and facilities with dramatic ocean views and unique spaces infusing every area of the resort.

