BIXOLON Announces Spring Launch for SRP-Q300 Cube Printer for mPOS

BIXOLON Co., Ltd. a leading global mobile, label and POS printer manufacturer, today announced the SRP-Q300 3-inch thermal receipt printer, an ultra-compact cube design that provides restaurants with maximum configuration flexibility and cloud-based online order receipt printing at an affordable price. The SRP-Q300 offers flexible mPOS receipt printing from Android™, iOS™ and Windows® mobile devices and supports printing from cloud-based, web-based, native and hybrid POS applications. A smart Wi-Fi setting via mobile devices is available as well as a built-in Bluetooth auto switch enabling iOS models to automatically adjust from iOS mode to standard Bluetooth mode.

“Online ordering is fueling significant growth in restaurants today,” cited John Kim, BIXOLON director of marketing. “The SRP-Q300 with B-Gate connectivity hub enables printing from web and cloud-based applications. So all the restaurant has to do is attach the printer to the internet and it prints online order receipts as they come in—with no PC or integration required. It’s a very cost effective way for smaller restaurants to support online ordering without a big hardware investment.”

Flexible mPOS Configurations

With its sleek design and top or front-exiting receipt options, SRP-Q300 can be mounted on or under a counter or embedded in a POS system. To conserve space at crowded counters, the SRP-Q300 can also power a tablet device via a simple USB cable and optional tablet stand. The stand enables tablet operation in landscape or portrait mode, with 170° forward-tilting for signature applications. When paired with BIXOLON’s intelligent B-Gate connectivity hub, the SRP-Q300 can power up to 4 USB peripherals with sleek and tidy cable management. Designed to fit neatly under the printer’s base, B-Gate supports a wide range of accessories including barcode scanners, scales, LCD customer displays, NFC readers, RFID readers, cash drawer, card readers (MSR/SCR) and more. In addition, B-Gate allows BIXOLON impact and label printers to operate in the cloud, enabling wireless kitchen order and label printing while simultaneously printing guest receipts at the POS.

About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto ID and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2016, for the third year in a row, BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha, securing a 31.9% market share. Continuing its history of innovation, the company offers the smallest and lightest mobile printer available today, the SPP-R210, as well as the SRP-F310II, the only waterproof POS receipt printer with an unlimited 4 year warranty.