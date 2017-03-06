2017 Pro to Know

Paladin Associates, Inc., a boutique Sourcing and Procurement Services company, is proud to announce that its Co-Founder and Executive Partner has been named as a Supply and Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) "2017 Provider Pro to Know." The “Pros to Know” Award recognizes Supply Chain management leaders for their achievements advancing the supply operations of their clients.

Don Hoeppner is being recognized for Paladin’s outstanding accomplishments delivering cost savings and significant productivity benefits to numerous mid-market companies. Many mid-market companies in various industries face numerous supply chain and procurement challenges including a lack of experienced Strategic Sourcing and Procurement resources and specific spend category expertise in many categories.

As Executive Partner, Hoeppner’s leadership has enabled Paladin’s Supply Chain and Procurement Professionals to deliver significant benefits that favorably impacted Clients’ operating results and improved sourcing, procurement, and logistics practices and procedures to increase cash flow, profitability and shareholder value. Paladin has assisted clients in reducing costs, improving service levels, contract terms, and procurement processes while also strengthening relationships with current suppliers.

"This recognition is a special honor for the entire Paladin Team,” says Hoeppner. "Each of our Associates have extensive business experience and expertise and are empowered to address and help solve our clients' unique challenges, provide our clients the ideas, guidance, support, in depth analysis, best practices, and resources to deliver significant cost reductions and process improvements that improve our clients’ operating results.”

The 2017 supply chain accolade marks the second year that Paladin Associates’ spend management professionals have been named an SDCE “Pro to Know.” In 2016, Barbara Ardell, Senior Vice President at Paladin Associates was recognized for her groundbreaking work in developing Paladin’s Influencing Change Program to help solve Change Challenges within the Supply Chain.

SDCE also recognized one of Paladin’s client projects in 2016 as one of the “100 Best Projects of the Year.” This project redesigned a client’s US distribution and warehousing system and reduced US distribution and transportation costs by over 25%, significantly improving the client’s profitability.

Paladin’s procurement experts, along with the other winners, will be formally recognized in the March 2017 copy of the Supply and Demand Chain Executive Magazine.

About Paladin Associates

Paladin Associates, Inc. is a Strategic Sourcing and Procurement Services company that partners with Clients to reduce the cost of purchased goods and services and increase the effectiveness of Supply Chain organizations.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at http://www.SDCExec.com.