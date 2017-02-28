We will focus on contemporary female composers during Wavelengths, on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. Eastern.
Wake Forest, N.C. (PRWEB) February 28, 2017
Media Contact:
Curtis Brothers
919.556.5178
curtis(at)TheClassicalStation.org
WCPE FM Honors Women’s History Month
TheClassicalStation.org Features Classical Females
WCPE Music Director William Woltz announces Women’s History Month during March, 2017. The event honors female composers, conductors and performers in Classical Music.
“We feature female composers and performers from the medieval era to the 21st century,” offers Woltz. “We will focus on contemporary female composers during Wavelengths, on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. Eastern.”
Some featured composers and their works include:
1 Wednesday
10:00 a.m. Harbach: Transformations for String Orchestra
2 Thursday
9:00 a.m. Clara Schumann: Musical Evenings
6:00 p.m. Higdon: “Amazing Grace”
3 Friday
12:00 p.m. Beach: “Dreaming”
10:00 p.m. Hildegard von Bingen: “O Felix Anima”
6 Monday
12:00 p.m. Chaminade: “Carnival Waltz”
10:00 p.m. Clara Schumann: Romance in A Minor
13 Monday
3:00 p.m. Harbach: Jubilee Symphony
10:00 p.m. Chaminade: Piano Trio no. 1 in G Minor
14 Tuesday
12:00 p.m. Beach: From Grandmother’s Garden
10:00 p.m. Higdon: “A Quiet Moment”
16 Thursday
12:00 p.m. Clara Schumann: Romance in B Minor
22 Wednesday
9:00 p.m. Tower: Made in America
23 Thursday
3:00 p.m. Smyth: Concerto for Violin, Horn, and Orchestra
“On the Saturday Evening Request Program you may ask for your favorite female composers, performers and conductors here,” concludes Woltz.
About WCPE:
With a 38 plus year history, WCPE 89.7 FM is a non-commercial, 100 percent listener-supported, independent station dedicated to excellence in Great Classical Music broadcasting. Community-minded business underwriters and foundations are among the 150,000 listeners in the North Carolina broadcast area. General Manager Deborah S. Proctor’s leadership has enabled the WCPE community to include national and worldwide listeners. Satellite transmissions serve North America. Other radio stations and cable television systems use these services to rebroadcast Great Classical Music, 24 Hours A Day. WCPE is one of the first public broadcasters to stream on the Internet. WCPE is heard worldwide on the Internet in multiple formats, including the next generation IPv6. Because WCPE receives no tax-derived support, the station conducts two on-air fundraising campaigns and two major mail-out campaigns per year to raise needed operating funds. For more information, visit http://www.TheClassicalStation.org or call 919-556-5178.
###