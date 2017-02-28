We will focus on contemporary female composers during Wavelengths, on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. Eastern.

WCPE FM Honors Women’s History Month

TheClassicalStation.org Features Classical Females

WCPE Music Director William Woltz announces Women’s History Month during March, 2017. The event honors female composers, conductors and performers in Classical Music.

“We feature female composers and performers from the medieval era to the 21st century,” offers Woltz. “We will focus on contemporary female composers during Wavelengths, on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. Eastern.”

Some featured composers and their works include:

1 Wednesday

10:00 a.m. Harbach: Transformations for String Orchestra

2 Thursday

9:00 a.m. Clara Schumann: Musical Evenings

6:00 p.m. Higdon: “Amazing Grace”

3 Friday

12:00 p.m. Beach: “Dreaming”

10:00 p.m. Hildegard von Bingen: “O Felix Anima”

6 Monday

12:00 p.m. Chaminade: “Carnival Waltz”

10:00 p.m. Clara Schumann: Romance in A Minor

13 Monday

3:00 p.m. Harbach: Jubilee Symphony

10:00 p.m. Chaminade: Piano Trio no. 1 in G Minor

14 Tuesday

12:00 p.m. Beach: From Grandmother’s Garden

10:00 p.m. Higdon: “A Quiet Moment”

16 Thursday

12:00 p.m. Clara Schumann: Romance in B Minor

22 Wednesday

9:00 p.m. Tower: Made in America

23 Thursday

3:00 p.m. Smyth: Concerto for Violin, Horn, and Orchestra

“On the Saturday Evening Request Program you may ask for your favorite female composers, performers and conductors here,” concludes Woltz.

About WCPE:

With a 38 plus year history, WCPE 89.7 FM is a non-commercial, 100 percent listener-supported, independent station dedicated to excellence in Great Classical Music broadcasting. Community-minded business underwriters and foundations are among the 150,000 listeners in the North Carolina broadcast area. General Manager Deborah S. Proctor’s leadership has enabled the WCPE community to include national and worldwide listeners. Satellite transmissions serve North America. Other radio stations and cable television systems use these services to rebroadcast Great Classical Music, 24 Hours A Day. WCPE is one of the first public broadcasters to stream on the Internet. WCPE is heard worldwide on the Internet in multiple formats, including the next generation IPv6. Because WCPE receives no tax-derived support, the station conducts two on-air fundraising campaigns and two major mail-out campaigns per year to raise needed operating funds. For more information, visit http://www.TheClassicalStation.org or call 919-556-5178.

