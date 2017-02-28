MOAA Initial Response to Gulf Shores Incident

The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) has been made aware of a traffic accident today during a Mardi Gras parade in Gulf Shores, Ala., involving a vehicle representing the local MOAA chapter resulting in a number of injuries among participants of the parade.

In response, MOAA issued the following statement:

“We have been made aware of the incident and our staff is gathering facts at this time. We don’t know the circumstances and we’re unaware of the cause of the incident involving our Gulf Shores Chapter. We’re concerned about those who have been injured and our hearts and prayers go out to them and their families as they deal with this unfortunate mishap.”

