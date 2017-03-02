Hixny Receives Reaccreditation for Direct Messaging System

“Everyone in the healthcare community—providers, payers, patients—needs the assurance that their data is protected according to the highest standards and best practices,” said Mark McKinney, CEO of Hixny.

Two respected quality organizations have renewed their accreditation of a key Hixny capability for another two years.

Hixny’s HISP (health information systems provider) Direct messaging capability received the reaccreditation from DirectTrust and the Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC). Hixny received the original accreditation in 2014 one of the first two regional, non-profit health information exchanges in the nation to achieve this goal.

Awarded under the Direct Trusted Agent Accreditation Program (DTAAP), the accreditation not only recognizes excellence in health data processing and transactions, but also ensures compliance with industry-established standards, HIPAA regulations and the Direct Project. The Direct Project, launched in 2010, endeavors to specify a simple, secure, scalable, standards-based way for participants to send authenticated, encrypted health information directly to trusted recipients over the Internet.

Through the consultative review process, EHNAC evaluated Hixny in terms of privacy, security and confidentiality; technical performance; business practices; and organizational resources as they relate to Direct exchange participants. In addition, EHNAC reviewed Hixny’s process of managing and transferring protected health information and determined that Hixny meets or exceeds all EHNAC criteria and industry standards.

“Endorsed by the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC), the Direct Trusted Agent Accreditation Program ensures that organizations like Hixny establish and uphold a superior level of trust for their stakeholders,” said Lee Barrett, Executive Director of EHNAC. “The need in the marketplace for guidance and accountability in health information exchange is undeniable, and we applaud Hixny’s commitment to the highest standards in privacy, security and confidentiality.”

“Everyone in the healthcare community—providers, payers, patients—needs the assurance that their data is protected according to the highest standards and best practices,” said Mark McKinney, CEO of Hixny. “EHNAC accreditation communicates that Hixny has those standards and practices in place. I am very proud of my team for achieving the accreditation once again.”

About Hixny

Hixny empowers modern healthcare by improving the way in which the healthcare community and patients access, analyze and collaboratively act upon patient-specific information. A not-for-profit based in Albany, NY, Hixny is a recognized national leader in population health management support. The organization supports care coordination of more than 1.7 million patients in the Capital District, Northern New York and the Mohawk Valley. To learn more, visit http://www.Hixny.org.

About DirectTrust.org

DirectTrust.org is a non-profit, competitively neutral, self-regulatory entity created by and for participants in the Direct community, including HISPs, CAs and RAs, doctors, patients and vendors, and supports both provider-to-provider as well as patient-to-provider Direct exchange. The goal of DirectTrust.org is to develop, promote and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain security and trust within the Direct community, consistent with the HITECH Act and the governance rules for the NwHIN established by ONC.

DirectTrust.org is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the Direct exchange of health information. To learn more, visit http://www.directtrust.org.

About EHNAC

The Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC) is a voluntary, self-governing standards development organization (SDO) established to develop standard criteria and accredit organizations that electronically exchange healthcare data. These entities include accountable care organizations, electronic health networks, EPCS vendors, e-prescribing solution providers, financial services firms, health information exchanges, health information service providers, management service organizations, medical billers, outsourced service providers, payers, practice management system vendors and third-party administrators.

EHNAC was founded in 1993 and is a tax-exempt 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization. Guided by peer evaluation, the EHNAC accreditation process promotes quality service, innovation, cooperation and open competition in healthcare. To learn more, visit http://www.ehnac.org, contact info(at)ehnac(dot)org or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.