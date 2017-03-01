“For over a decade, we have led the way with ship innovation in the United States and we continue to raise the bar with this new class of modern riverboats,” says Timothy Beebe, Vice President of American.

American Cruise Lines, the largest U.S. cruise company, is pleased to announce details for the first of a new class of 5 modern riverboats destined for America'a rivers. These will be the first to combine the modern styling of a European riverboat with the premium comfort for which American Cruise Lines is known.

The first in the series is scheduled to begin passenger service in 2018 and will carry 200 guests. The new riverboat will feature the largest staterooms in the United States, with private balconies, and hotel-size bathrooms. At 345 feet long, the new riverboat will include all the finest modern design features that today’s travelers have come to expect.

“For over a decade, we have led the way with ship innovation in the United States and we continue to raise the bar with this new class of modern riverboats” says Timothy Beebe, Vice President of American. “American Cruise Lines has consistently pursued its new build program, as it considers refurbished boats unable to meet the modern expectations of today’s river cruise passengers.”

Construction has already begun on the new modern riverboat at Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, MD. In addition to the new class of modern riverboats, American is building two additional cruise ships at Chesapeake Shipbuilding. American Constellation, has a capacity of 170 passengers and is scheduled to begin cruising in May of 2017 and its sister ship will begin cruising in 2018.

About American Cruise Lines

American Cruise Lines is committed to continuous growth through an innovative ship design and ship building program that elevates the standard of cruising in America. The line has been the recipient of numerous prestigious travel industry awards including World’s Leading River Cruise Company 2016 and North America’s Leading River Cruise Company 2016 by World Travel Awards™, 2016 Gold Magellan Award for the Queen of the Mississippi, 2016 Silver Magellan Award for Best River Cruising, the 2016 Cruise Critic® US Editor’s Pick Award for Best Enrichment, among many others. American has more than 35 itineraries ranging from 4 to 21-nights in length, which visit the Pacific Northwest, Alaska, New England, the Southeast and the Mississippi River. The line has been continuously recognized for its new ships and for providing superb service to guests and travel agents before, during, and after a cruise.

