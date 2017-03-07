CustomerCentric Selling® (CCS®) announced the company’s annual CCS® Customer Showcase Awards, recognizing some of the most outstanding sales performance from customers across several industries and this year, including winners representing Europe internationally as well as the United States and North America.

The winners for the 2017 awards include the following based on performance through 2016:



Most Aligned CCS® Organization, Bonitasoft

Top CustomerCentric Selling® Evangelist, Charles Bacharach/Egencia (U.S.) and Noela Tajes Olfos/Bonitasoft (International)

Most Consistent Use of CustomerCentric Selling®, Dataiku

Top Performing CCS® Sales Process, Botify

All of the winning companies have demonstrated the effectiveness of the CustomerCentric Selling® methodology that helps organizations:

Decrease the sales cycle

Improve sales performance and win rates

Increase revenue year-over-year

Notably, Dataiku won Best Use of CustomerCentric Selling® in Complex Sales last year, so this is the second year the company has been awarded for its achievements.

This year’s award winner for Top CustomerCentric Selling® Evangelist (U.S.), Charles Bacharach, Managing Director of Americas Global Sales and Account Services for Egencia said, “I am pleased to be recognized as a CCS® Evangelist for 2017. I find it very easy to be an advocate for something that I truly believe in. I’ve seen the benefits of CCS® in not only my own selling experience, but having implemented it on an enterprise level on a number of occasions, I’ve seen the impact at the organizational level as well; shorter sales-cycles, higher win-rates, improved productivity, more accurate forecasting and faster ramp times for new sales personnel.”

Frank Visgatis, President & COO of CustomerCentric Selling®, said, “It’s an honor to recognize these organizations for implementing a best-in-class sales process to focus on what’s important – their customer. As CCS® continues to grow, it’s our customers that reflect our success and are our biggest advocates. Their successes and achievements are most rewarding for us, and we applaud them on all of their tremendous efforts.”

