A new Crimson Cup Coffee Bar opens March 1 in the Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 North High Street, just in time to caffeinate fans at the Arnold Sports Festival.

Greg Ubert, founder and president of Columbus coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, said the new coffee bar will provide a different experience than existing Crimson Cup Coffee Houses in Clintonville and Upper Arlington.

“Our convention center coffee bar is optimized to quickly serve coffee lovers on their way to Convention Center meetings and events,” he said. “Since space is at a premium, we designed the coffee bar with economy of motion and efficiency in mind.”

Located at the north end of the center near the intersection of Goodale and High streets, the new coffee bar will serve a full menu of hot, iced and frozen espresso drinks – including mochas, lattes and cappuccinos – as well as iced coffee and tea, cold-brewed coffee, hot chocolate, fruit smoothies and other custom drinks.

Nitro will be on tap to offer Crimson Cup’s growing selection of nitrogen-infused, cold-brew coffees and other beverages. “After we introduced Nitro cold brew to Columbus in 2014, demand has skyrocketed,” Ubert said. “This effervescent iced coffee is infused with nitrogen under pressure and served from a keg tap – giving it the texture and mouth feel of a fine milk stout.”

A brew bar will support hand-poured craft coffees using Chemex, V60 and Kalita brewing methods. “For those who have a little more time, a hand-poured coffee extracts optimum flavor from our single-origin and craft coffees,” Ubert said.

The Crimson Cup Coffee Bar will be open during Convention Center events.

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Columbus, Ohio coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is Roast magazine’s 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year. Since 1991, Crimson Cup has roasted sustainably sourced specialty and craft coffee in small batches. The company also teaches entrepreneurs to run successful coffee houses through its coffee franchise alternative program, which includes a coffee shop business plan. Crimson Cup coffee is available through a community of more than 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 29 states, Guam and Bangladesh, as well as the company’s own Crimson Cup Coffee Houses. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com.