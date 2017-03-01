Wayne Homes Sponsors 27th Annual Akron Rotary Chili Open Golf Classic

Because of their generosity, we are able to provide meaningful opportunities to our campers and their families regardless of their ability to pay.

The 27th annual Akron Rotary Chili Open Golf Classic, sponsored by Wayne Homes, was held on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Hale Farm and Village in Bath, OH. This year, the Akron Rotary Chili Open Golf Classic raised over $239,000 and will be sending more than 1,800 children and young adults to camp this summer.

“We were thrilled to be the title sponsor again for this year’s Chili Open and we are proud of our decades long relationship with the Akron Rotary Foundation,” George Murphy, President and CEO of Wayne Homes, said. “The work that the Rotary Camp does in the community is one that really resonates with our employees and we look forward to many more decades supporting the Rotary Camp and the Akron Rotary Foundation.”

The Chili Open is an annual event that raises funds to send children and adults with developmental disabilities to summer camp. Each year, the Akron Rotary Camp provides campers the opportunity to participate in traditional camp activities and strives to create a world where there are only abilities.

Over 500 supporters, including 49 Wayne Homes employees and their families, attended The Chili Open. The day consisted of a silent auction, door prizes, raffle tickets, and of course, golf! Attendees also enjoyed Whitey’s Chili, who donated over 650 pounds of chili for the event.

“We are so grateful to Wayne Homes and all of our sponsors and donors who have helped make a difference in the lives of our campers through this year’s Chili Open,” Dan Reynolds, Akron Rotary Camp Executive Director of Camping Services, said. “Because of their generosity, we are able to provide meaningful opportunities to our campers and their families regardless of their ability to pay.”

