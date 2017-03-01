Enhanced Cortex-M Security with MPU-Plus

The security of existing ARM Cortex M-based products can be substantially improved through use of a new product developed by Micro Digital. MPU Plus™ permits achieving higher security for systems already being shipped or under development through effective use of the Memory Protection Unit (MPU), which is present in most Cortex-M processors. An incremental process has been developed by Micro Digital to isolate least-trusted software first, and then progressively isolate less-trusted software. This permits addressing product vulnerabilities, which may be exploited by malware, in an efficient manner that is both cost-effective and dependable.

The operation of MPU Plus and the step-by-step conversion of existing software to use the Cortex-M MPU are presented in five short papers at http://www.smxrtos.com/mpu:



Security and the Cortex-M MPU

MPU Multitasking

Defining MPU Regions

SWI API for MPU Systems

Step-by-Step MPU Security

MPU Plus can operate with any RTOS. It currently supports SMX® RTOS, and for that reason the smx RTOS kernel is included with MPU-Plus. This facilitates porting to another RTOS or upgrading non-RTOS-based systems to high-security RTOS systems.

Availability and Licensing

MPU Plus is available now. A single product license costs $12,000 and includes full source code for both MPU-Plus and smx, 3 months of technical support and no per-seat charges. All of Micro Digital’s software is licensed royalty-free with a 30-day free trial. Training, consulting, and porting services are available at extra cost.

About SMX

The focus of the SMX RTOS, and the smx kernel especially, is to increase safety, security, and reliability of embedded systems, and to offer features, tools, and support needed to ease application development so projects finish on time. This is in contrast to thin RTOS alternatives that have simplistic code, inadequate documentation, superficial debug tools, and poor support.

About Micro Digital

Micro Digital, Inc. has been in the embedded systems business for over 40 years and has been producing and selling embedded software products for 28 years. Micro Digital is dedicated to providing quality products and support for embedded systems at moderate prices. We may be contacted at 1-800-366-2491 or sales(at)smxrtos(dot)com.

