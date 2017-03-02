DeDe Wedekind

Singer-songwriter DeDe Wedekind is everywhere. The independent singer-songwriter has been receiving a tremendous amount of attention for her patriotic single release, “America United” - a song that she hopes will help heal the division in our country following a volatile election season.

The success of “America United” has generated significant media coverage, with DeDe performing live on Cornerstone Television Network’s REAL LIFE!, TCT Television Network’s Celebrate Live, WREG-TV’s Live at 9, KATV's Good Morning Arkansas, WSMV-TV’s TODAY In Nashville, WEHT-TV’s Lifestyles, WATC-TV’s Magnify and more. She’s also been interviewed on some of the country’s top radio programs including WSM’s Nashville Today, Bill Martinez Live, For the People with Keith Alan, The Marybeth Conley Show, Kingdom News, The Larry Stevenson Show, The Long Version, UP Radio, The Justin Reed Show, The Ron Ponder Show, Mulberry Lane Radio Show and many others.

In October 2016, DeDe took home her 3rd consecutive Album of the Year award at the IMEA Awards in Nashville, this time for her latest album Dream Of You. She was also named Indie Music Channel's "Best New Female Artist of the Year." Her recent single "Dream of You” has been receiving airplay throughout North American and Europe, climbing to #5 on the US DRT Chart and #7 on the Euro Indie Music Chart. And for those who find their music online, DeDe is currently a featured artist on Reverbnation and her single “Blame it on the Summertime” is sitting at #1 on Broadjam.

DeDe Wedekind’s music is available now on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music and wherever digital music is sold.

