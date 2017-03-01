AdShare Expands Into India With Times Music

AdShare, the leading monetization service for music, film, television and sports rights holders, continues its international growth with the signing of its first client in India, Times Music India. AdSHARE will be optimizing Times Music’s YouTube monetization business, working inside their SRAV (sound recordings and audio/visual) CMS as well as their publishing (composition) CMS. India is one of only a few territories where YouTube has licensed composition rights directly with local music publishers.

Optimizing Times India

“AdShare is continuing to expand our client base around the world and Times India is a perfect client for our Optimization Service,” says AdShare CEO Peterson. “Our key strategic goal for 2017 is to expand our service to new and existing users by identifying and delivering on fresh revenue opportunities.” AdShare currently employs a staff of twenty optimization experts in Sri Lanka.

Times Music is a division of The Times Of India Group (Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd.), South Asia’s largest diversified media conglomerate, and is one of India's premier music labels with an enviable track record in all genres of music, i.e., Devotional, Indian Classical, Indipop, Bollywood, Bhangra, Urban Desi, Fusion, Wellness, Lounge and Electronica.

Expanding Services/Music Base

AdShare has spent the last eighteen months expanding their offices and optimization services to record labels across the globe. In Taiwan, AdShare opened offices and signed JVR Music. For 2017, AdShare will join forces to create a new channel to maximize the monetization of the record label’s entire catalog. In South Korea, AdShare recently signed CUBE Entertainment, one of the country’s top three record companies. AdShare’s Optimization Service made in immediate impact, returning more than 2.5X the earnings over native ContentID.

AdShare’s HAWK Technology

AdShare’s proprietary HAWK platform delivers superior results, and also offers clients such features like their proprietary “data cleanup process.” The process can provide up to 43 percent more revenue through more accurate matching of advertising revenues on third party platforms like YouTube, DailyMotion and SoundCloud with client owned assets. “It’s a matter of dedication,” says Peterson. “We’re dedicated to the task of maximizing revenue return to our clients. Most companies don’t have the software, expertise or human resources to achieve a high level of effectiveness. Our internal tests consistently show an average 30 percent increase in recovered revenues above the industry average,” says Peterson. “If artists and content owners don’t hire a third party company, they are likely leaving substantial amounts of money on the table. In outlier situations we’ve seen revenue double or more.”

About AdShare

Over 250 major media clients trust AdShare to manage more than three million of their copyrights on the world’s largest social media platforms. Nearly 800 million people from around the world engage with content represented by AdShare every month. AdShare is an autonomous subsidiary of GoDigital Media Group (GDMG), a media and technology holding company engaged in intellectual property rights management and distribution through its operating subsidiaries. GDMG subsidiaries include digital supply chain software provider ContentBridge, Grammy winning record label Cinq Music, #3 multi-platform network VidaPrimo, movie distributors GoDigital and Distribber, as well as Tunnel Post.

AdShare. Engaging Fans. Monetizing Brands.