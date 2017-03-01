CheapOair Announces Top Spring Break Destinations for 2017

CheapOair's Top Destinations for Spring Break 2017

CheapOair, the first flights-focused hybrid travel agency, announced today the top ten international and domestic destinations consumers are traveling to for spring break, between March 2nd and March 27th. This year, an overall trend that CheapOair is seeing with consumers booking air travel, is that in addition to full week getaways, some travelers are booking weekend trips, with departure days on Thursdays and return flights on Mondays.

“After analyzing our data booking trends for this year’s spring break travel, we’ve found that, due to the decrease in many airfare prices in recent years, travelers now have more flexibility to take weekend trips. However, a common mistake for travelers is to book a trip from Friday to Sunday, which are the most popular days to travel,” said Tom Spagnola, Senior Vice President of Supplier Relations for CheapOair. “Booking a longer weekend trip from Thursday to Monday allows travelers to get in a full five-day vacation, while also saving costs on hotel and flight rates, and even vacation days. It’s win-win.”

Among this year’s top domestic destinations for Spring Break, Orlando, Florida is the most popular city, with an average roundtrip airfare of $295. Additionally, Florida stole six out of the ten spots on the top destinations list, as airfare has decreased year-over-year to its many of its cities. Ultimately, this has driven more travelers to Florida, to take shorter trips to its popular cities more often than usual. Following Florida’s destination cities, on the list this year was also Las Vegas, NV, Denver, CO, San Juan, Puerto Rico and Cancun, Mexico.

By consistently monitoring travel trends, CheapOair’s mission is to educate and aid consumers and travel professionals in both planning their travel accommodations and staying current on the most popular destinations. With a portfolio of products, including rate and schedule information from 450 global airlines, CheapOair is a great way to book the travel that’s right for you.

Travelers can sign up to receive daily travel deals to various destinations, including the top spring break locations for 2016, by making a CheapOair profile at CheapOair.com. For more information, please visit CheapOair.com, CheapOair.com/mobile, or check out CheapOair’s Miles Away blog for travel tips and trends.

About CheapOair

CheapOair is a flights-focused hybrid travel agency that enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps, by phone or live chat. CheapOair (http://www.cheapoair.com, 1-800-566-2345) bridges the gap between an online and traditional travel agency with certified travel agents available 24/7 to help find deals and offers to destinations worldwide on over 450 airlines, 150,000 hotels, and 100s of car rentals. Partner airlines benefit from access to CheapOair's broad customer base that books high yield international travel and add-on ancillaries at above the industry average. Follow CheapOair on Facebook and Twitter to learn how to travel the world for less.